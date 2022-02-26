Pritchard Pounds Pistons with Clutch Performance

Jaylen Brown has been playing one-on-one with Payton Pritchard on a near-daily basis for the past two seasons, and the reason why he chose Boston’s backup point guard to be his practice partner is simple: “He’s never going to give up.”

No matter what his role is and no matter how many minutes he plays, Pritchard will give 100 percent effort every time he steps foot onto a basketball court. He shows that to Brown every day, and he showed that to everyone watching Saturday’s noontime matchup between the Celtics and Detroit Pistons.

As a backup, Pritchard doesn’t get many opportunities to shine during crunch time. But he earned his chance down the stretch during a close battle in Detroit, and he delivered.

Boston found itself trailing the Pistons 88-85 midway through the fourth quarter, which was when Pritchard started rolling. The second-year, second-unit guard poured in 10 of his 19 points during the final frame, as he helped to kickstart a 15-2 run, which the Celtics rode to a 113-104 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

“He was playing well, guarding well, making shots, and being aggressive,” Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said of Pritchard's performance down the stretch. “We’re very confident in him, and the group is looking for him all the time. Had a great game, obviously had a huge impact.”

Pritchard hasn’t had many opportunities to make a huge impact, especially in the first half of the season when he was slotted behind both Smart and Dennis Schroder on the point guard depth chart. However, with Schroder gone after the trade deadline, Pritchard could see more minutes coming his way, just like he did Saturday afternoon.

According to his one-on-one partner, Pritchard appears to be finding a rhythm at just the right time.

“It seems like Payton is starting to find his strides,” said Brown, who led all scorers Saturday with 27 points. “He’s learning where his shots are, learning where he can be aggressive and things like that, and it just seems like he’s flowing in the direction of our team. We need him to be a playmaker and to hit shots, and Payton is starting to hit his stride. So I’m looking forward to him continuing to get better.”

Since Pritchard entered the league, Brown has been in his corner as a supportive mentor. The pair have a lot in common when it comes to their drive and focus, and so Brown wants nothing but the best for his teammate and friend.

“I talk to Payton all the time,” Brown said. “He’s a guy that’s talented and he wants to prove himself. He’s got a lot of the chip on his shoulder, kind of that reminded me of myself. So it was tough on him in stretches where he didn’t play as much and things like that. But Payton got a great work ethic, so I think that supersedes it all. He has a great mentality, and that’s half the battle, man. You just have the right mindset, and you’ll get your opportunity. And it seems like Payton is getting his opportunity now. He’s starting to make the right plays and really add to winning, and that’s most important for us.”

Despite having an inconsistent role throughout a large portion of the season, Pritchard has learned to make the most of his situation, sticking with his same routine no matter how many minutes he plays.

“I look at it as a way I can get better,” Pritchard said. “Just keep working hard and then your moment will eventually come."

Having that type of mentality made Saturday’s effort all the more rewarding.

"It's definitely a good feeling just to get a win, to contribute like that,” Pritchard added. For me, in the role I'm in and some of the guys coming off the bench, you gotta find different ways to affect the game. It's not always going to be with scoring, you gotta get stops. For me, it's just finding those little ways I can contribute."

And for Brown, such a response is exactly why he’s taken a liking for Pritchard.

“Those are the guys I like to be around,” said JB. “His belief in himself and his confidence in himself is high, and mine is the same way. It’s almost like if you don’t believe in yourself, nobody else will. And Payton is one of those people that he’s never going to give up on himself; he always believes in himself no matter what the situation is. It doesn’t matter if the cards are stacked up against him, Payton is the type of guy to bet on himself. Those are the type of guys I like to roll with.”