C’s Tear Down Nets in 5th Straight Wire-to-Wire Road Win

The Boston Celtics on Thursday night picked up right where they left off before the All-Star break: by dominating yet another opponent on the road.

Boston claimed the Brooklyn Nets as its latest victim, leading from start to finish in a 129-106 win at Barclays Center, where they became the first team in NBA history to win four straight away games by at least 23 points.

“It felt like we didn’t come out rusty at all,” head coach Ime Udoka said of his team, which led by as many as 29 points in the Brooklyn beatdown. “That’s a mentally focused group that came out and executed and defended well. Picked up where we left off before the break.”

For the Celtics, it marked their NBA-leading 10th wire-to-wire victory of the season. Even more impressive – it was their fifth straight wire-to-wire win on the road, dating all the way back to late January.

In those five wins, Boston outscored its opponents by a combined total of 148 points, which is the largest point differential over such a span on the road in NBA history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The last time the C’s trailed on the road was Jan. 29 in New Orleans where the only deficit they faced was a 2-0 disadvantage less than a minute into the game. That means they've now gone 287 consecutive minutes without experiencing a deficit on the road, which is almost certainly an NBA record as well.

In order to maintain that same level of focus following a weeklong break, Boston made sure to set the tone early. And by early, that meant locking in the previous day at practice.

“I felt like we had a really good practice, and we were all really engaged, committed to what we needed to do,” said Al Horford, who tallied 11 points, 13 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks against the Nets. “The shootaround [Thursday] morning was focused as well and I think we all understood that we needed to come out and set the tone from the beginning, and all the guys that came in did that.”

Udoka has come to expect such a high level of focus out of his team on a consistent basis, having now won 12 of its last 14 games. Boston was locked in on both sides of the ball Thursday night, as it shot 54.1 percent from the field on the offensive end, while limiting Brooklyn to a 41.5 percent clip on the defensive side of the ball.

“Showing up with a certain mindset every night is what you look for as a coach,” said Udoka. “We bought into the defensive mentality, and we're sharing the ball – two simple things that we kind of harped on. It takes some time to happen, but now, for the most part, I feel great about going into every game no matter the opponent, that we're going to do certain things. Shots are going to fall or they're not, but we're going to be solid defensively, we're going to share the ball offensively, and more often than not, you'll get good results.”

The Celtics aren’t just turning in good results; they’re turning in record-breaking results that just keep on building.

“We're having a lot more fun, knowing how we play and how we should be playing night in and night out,” said Jayson Tatum, who started off his post-All-Star stretch with a game-high 30-point effort. “Just really trying to build off of that from game to game and having fun while doing it."