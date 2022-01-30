Tatum, Brown Rain Buckets in New Orleans, Combine for 69 Points in Win

While Boston was in the midst of a nor’easter Saturday night, the Celtics were busy whipping a storm of their own in New Orleans.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown helped Boston bounce back from a 16-point loss the previous night in Atlanta by raining buckets on the Pelicans, combining for 69 points to lead the C’s to a 107-97 win at Smoothie King Center.

Tatum led the charge with 38 points, shooting 17-of-26 from the field, including a perfect 13-of-13 from inside the 3-point arc. He became just the 15th player in NBA history to make at least 13 2-pointers without a miss, and the second Celtics player to do so, joining Gordon Hayward (16-for-16 on Nov. 5, 2019).

It was as redeeming of a shooting performance as Tatum could have had following the 5-for-17 effort he produced 24 hours prior against the Hawks.

“As a competitor and as a scorer coming off kind of a tough night, especially the night before on a back-to-back, it was a quick turnaround and I just look at it as an opportunity to redeem myself,” said Tatum, who scored 11 points in the first four-plus minutes of action Saturday night. “I just wanted to get off on a good start coming off last night.”

Brown also got off to a good start, pouring in 12 points in the first quarter. He finished with 31 points on 11-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-9 from long range.

It marked the fourth game in which both Brown and Tatum eclipsed the 30-point mark. And it’s no surprise that Boston is 4-0 in those contests.

“We know we’re much harder to beat when both are firing on all cylinders,” head coach Ime Udoka said of Brown and Tatum. “They’ve been shooting better, attacking better, and making plays, and we expect that from those two.”

Both Brown and Tatum did an excellent job of running the floor in transition and exploiting mismatches. And Marcus Smart did a stellar job of setting them up, finishing with a career-high-tying 12 assists.

“When they are out in transition, it’s tough to guard them, it’s tough for teams to load up, it’s tough for teams to trap, it’s tough for teams to send doubles, to send extra guys when we get out in transition,” said Smart, who assisted on eight of the Jays’ baskets. “That's probably one of our points of emphasis is pace. Just trying to keep that pace up, so my job is just to get as many easy shots for them as possible. I’m constantly challenging them to run with me whenever I have the ball. They do a good job of getting the ball, and if I’m taking off, getting it to me and following me because they know I’m going to give it back to them.

“If we can get those guys easier shots especially early on in the game, those harder shots become a lot easier down in the fourth quarter after that, and that’s it. As you’ve been seeing, when they got those easier shots and they get that rhythm, they just explode.”

Brown and Tatum have been exploding all month, as they rank fourth and fifth, respectively, among all NBA players in total points scored in January. In the past four contests alone, they’ve averaged a whopping 62.6 points per game combined.

Although neither one of them shot up to their standards the previous night in Atlanta, Brown and Tatum both bounced back in a big way in the Big Easy, where they and the Celtics whipped up a nor’easter of their own.