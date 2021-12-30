C’s Shooters Unable to Capitalize on LA’s Zone Defense

The Boston Celtics attempted to combat the Los Angeles Clippers’ zone defense Wednesday night by moving the ball quickly and generating open looks from 3-point range. However, no matter how many open looks they created, the C’s just couldn’t knock down their shots, resulting in a 91-82 loss at TD Garden.

Despite a woeful 4-for-42 effort from beyond the arc, Boston created ample opportunities to score by driving and kicking, and moving the ball around the perimeter.

Many of those opportunities were created in second-chance form, as the C’s grabbed a season-high 21 offensive rebounds, which allowed them to attempt 20 more shots than LA (101-81).

“The number of open looks we got was phenomenal overall,” head coach Ime Udoka stated after the game.

But for whatever reason, they couldn’t capitalize consistently, leading to their second straight frustrating defeat following a 108-103 loss Monday night in Minnesota.

“I don’t think we were forcing shots,” said Jaylen Brown, who finished with 30 points on 13-of-36 shooting from the field. “I thought we got a lot of open looks that didn’t go down. I think it’s unfortunate timing because we wanted to respond from last game. A lot of those guys came out ready to fight and we just came up short.”

Boston has come up short in the shooting department quite a bit recently, having connected on an NBA-low 42.5 percent of its field-goal attempts over its last seven games.

Grant Williams, who has been one of Boston’s few consistent shooters throughout the season, believes those shooting numbers will eventually “revert back to the mean” once the offense starts to “play with a little more flow and a little more freedom and trust.”

The team’s flow has been disrupted – like so many others around the NBA – by the lack of continuity over the past couple of weeks, as players have been in and out of the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. Though, Williams is hoping that things will start to go back to normal as the team builds back toward full strength. For example, he along with Al Horford and Josh Richardson have each re-entered the rotation in the past two games after spending time in the Protocols.

“We’re just getting back into a rhythm,” said the third-year forward. “Guys that have been out are playing a little better. We just have to do a better job of trusting our teammates more."

Williams also believes that part of the lack of flow is a result of over-dribbling and over-thinking at times.

“Offensively we take an extra dribble which makes guys late to their shots, and that’s why I think we’re hesitating a bit,” he said. “We just have to get better at with the flow and working on the game. We’re encouraged by what we’re seeing with the open looks. It’s just a matter of making it easier on guys, getting the ball ahead if you see a guy open on the break.”

From a shot-selection standpoint, there isn’t much that Brown would have changed Wednesday night. He liked the looks that he and his teammates were getting and is encouraging his teammates to keep pulling the trigger.

“I’m still confident,” he said, despite shooting 1-for-13 from deep. “Despite what the statistics say, if you have an open shot, you’ve gotta shoot it. I tell Romeo (Langford), I tell Payton (Pritchard), I tell myself, ‘If you’re open, you’ve got a good look, you’ve gotta take it.’ I had some good looks tonight. I know I shot the ball probably the most I’ve ever shot it in my career, but I had some open shots and I missed some. I missed some shots at the basket, didn’t go in, but I felt like they were good looks.”

Brown knows that good looks typically translate into points on the board, but Wednesday night just didn’t work out that way. Despite having zero assists, he still helped to create eight shot attempts for his teammates, but all eight resulted in misses. Had half of them gone in, the C's would have likely walked away with a win.

At the moment, however, the Celtics are in a shooting funk. And while it's discouraging to see such low efficiency, the only way that they can fight through it is to remain confident and keep trying to convert those open looks, knowing that their percentages will eventually revert to the mean.