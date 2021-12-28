Discipline at Forefront of Celtics' Minds Following Loss to T'Wolves

Ime Udoka had one topic at the forefront of his mind following Monday night’s loss to the undermanned Minnesota Timberwolves. That topic was discipline – or, in this case, a lack thereof.

Boston rarely displayed discipline at the most important junctures of its 108-103 defeat at the hands of the T’Wolves. Udoka made reference to that fact six different times during his six-and-a-half minute postgame press conference, which began shortly after he took note of the trend at both ends of the court during live game action.

“Undisciplined defensively, in a lot of ways,” were the first words that came off of his tongue at his press conference. “Off-ball switching was an issue. We got carved up there.”

Seconds later, Udoka moved his constructive criticisms to the other end of the floor.

“Undisciplined shot-taking as well,” he added. “(We got away from) some of the good looks we got early in the ball movement to get that lead.”

That lead Udoka was referencing was a 12-point advantage that was built up during the final moments of the first half and the opening minutes of the second half. Boston rattled off an 11-2 run over a span of just two minutes and 16 seconds at that stage of the game. It did so via strong passing, great shot selection, elite shot-making, and strong defense.

The Celtics maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the third quarter, but their cohesive play slowly disappeared over the final three minutes of the frame.

Minnesota closed out the third period on a 7-2 run to climb back to within five, and then required only two minutes and five seconds of the final quarter to pull ahead 81-79. The Timberwolves went on to pull ahead by as many as 10 points before closing out their five-point victory.

“More often than not, especially in that second half, we weren’t as engaged – for whatever reason – and that goes to speak to the discipline aspect of it,” Al Horford said, echoing his coach’s comments.

Horford’s words are supported by both the eye test and by the numbers. Boston simply didn’t play with enough discipline and focus Monday night to win. And that’s not a new scenario for the C’s.

This same story has unfolded sporadically throughout the season, which has led the team to its 16-18 record through 34 games. Monday’s performance, which followed a similar game trend to that of Saturday’s loss in Milwaukee, sparked enough concern within Horford that he made a public statement calling on himself and his teammates to take a hard look in the mirror.

“At the end of the day, as an individual player, you have to take pride individually and look at yourself in the mirror and see how you can be better with the things that we need to do,” he said. “And it has to be something that – it has to be consistent.”

Consistent with discipline. Consistent with effort. Consistent with play across the board. These are the trends that have eluded the Celtics for the majority of this season, and they did so again Monday night.

That’s the bad news for Boston, but there is good news as well.

The season is still young, and the Celtics are now heading home to play six of their next seven games inside the friendly confines of TD Garden, where they hold a 9-6 record on the season. They are also slowly returning players to the lineup from their long list of absences due to Health and Safety Protocols.

There is still time to right the ship. There is time to find the level of focus that will spark Udoka to be proud of his team’s discipline after games, rather than to question it.