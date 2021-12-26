C’s Working on Close-Out Approach After Late Collapse vs. Bucks

The Boston Celtics spent 47 minutes trying to wrap up a nice Christmas win over the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday afternoon. But the defending champs tore off the paper and claimed the gift for themselves just before Boston could place the bow on top.

Despite being missing 10 players, Boston dominated most of the game, leading by as many as 19 points at Fiserv Forum. Jaylen Brown got off to a hot start, scoring 14 points in the first quarter and guiding the C's to a 62-47 lead at halftime.

However, with about half of a quarter remaining in the game, Milwaukee began chipping away. Over a five-minute stretch, the Bucks erased a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit and took their first lead of the game with 30 seconds remaining before bounding away with a 117-113 victory.

After shooting the lights out for most of the afternoon, Boston’s offense went cold down the stretch, missing several wide-open opportunities. On the other end of the floor, Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 12 points in the final five minutes, upping his total to 36 on the day.

The Celtics have had trouble maintaining large leads and closing out games throughout the season, and Saturday marked the latest example of the trend. However, head coach Ime Udoka is still encouraged by the team’s improvement overall.

While on one hand, Saturday’s loss could be viewed as a disappointing collapse, on the other hand, it also showed a great deal of resilience in the fact that the C’s came only a couple of baskets away from beating an elite team despite being severely shorthanded.

Udoka said that he told the team after the game, ‘We have to figure this out as a team, as a coaching staff, how to maintain these leads especially late in the games. It gets a little frustrating and sometimes it's as simple as making shots … We get two or three wide-open 3s that were missed that obviously would have extended the lead or kept it, it's sometimes as simple as that. But the message is we're very close.”

A loss such as this teaches the Celtics that they can’t settle when they have big leads; that they need to keep attacking until the game is more firmly in their grasp.

They had several guys attacking for most of the game, as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum finished with 25 points apiece, Marcus Smart turned in 19 points and seven assists, and Payton Pritchard tallied 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists off the bench.

“I think we can only go up from here,” Pritchard insisted. “We’re learning how we’re going to finish games. So, for us, we have to take it as a good thing. Now we’re just growing and then eventually, we’ll get good at that area and be able to take care of it.”

The C’s won’t be taking any sort of holiday break, as they’ll look to take care of it before they hit the court two nights from now in Minnesota.

“I think it’s a great opportunity tomorrow to watch some film, see what we can do better and try to bring that to the next game on Monday,” said Tatum.