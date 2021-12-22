Celts Control Cavs Behind Brown and Williams' Big Nights

The Celtics delivered an early Christmas gift to their fans Wednesday night by taking it to one of the top teams in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers, throughout a 111-101 win.

Boston led by as many as 23 points during the contest and maintained a double-figure advantage for the final 30-plus minutes of the night. Its offense was dominant, having shot 46.7 percent from the field while tallying 24 assists. Its defense was dominant, having limited Cleveland to just 39.1 percent shooting from the field. And its starting unit, led by Jaylen Brown’s 34 points, provided balance across the board.

“I think that’s when we’re at our best,” Brown said after the game, “is when we’re just thinking the game, rebounding, playing defense and just running up and down the court.”

That’s Boston’s recipe for success, and the team executed such a game plan from the opening tip Wednesday night.

The Celtics logged 31 points during the first quarter while holding Cleveland to just 31 percent shooting from the field. Brown was at the center of Boston’s offensive surge out of the gates, as he tallied 16 points on a near-perfect 6-for-7 shooting from the field. His hot shooting led to Boston tallying nine assists during the first quarter alone.

This effort from Brown marked his second consecutive game during which he broke the 30-point barrier. He also did so Monday night, when he scored 30 points against the 76ers.

Brown, who has now played in five games since returning from right hamstring tightness, is certainly looking and feeling like himself again.

“He’s looked good since he’s been back,” head coach Ime Udoka said after the win. “Shooting the ball extremely well, attacking aggressively and having that explosion.”

Truth be told, that statement could be applied to Boston’s starting unit as a whole Wednesday night.

In addition to Brown’s explosive scoring, three other starters scored at least 11 points, including a career-high 21 from Rob Williams. In total, the starting unit scored 88 points on 50 percent shooting from the field.

Williams was right by Brown’s side as a centerpiece of Boston’s offensive attack. He not only made 10 of his 12 shots, but he also dished out a season-high seven assists. His vision and passing abilities continue to catch the attention of his head coach.

“I think he’s better than I knew coming in. I saw that early in training camp,” Udoka said of Williams’ passing. “It’s an area that I think is underestimated for him.”

While Williams, Brown and Boston’s starting unit led the charge until the final minutes, the moment of the night arrived after they had all checked out of the game with 1:57 left on the clock. That’s when a crew of the team’s reserves, headlined by 40-year-old Joe Johnson, who just signed a 10-day contract hours before tip-off, checked into the game.

The TD Garden crowd had been chanting Johnson’s nickname, “Iso Joe,” prior to him heading to the scorer’s table to check in. And once he did check in, there was only one thing the fans wanted: an Iso Joe bucket.

They got one with 23.2 seconds remaining, after Johnson rose up from his sweet spot outside the right elbow and drained a fadeaway jumper over his defender, Justin Anderson. The bucket sent the crowd into hysteria, and the clip went viral on social media.

“It was exciting. It was fun, to get that type of ovation from the crowd,” Johnson said after the game. “Them chanting my name… that was pretty special to me, so I appreciate them for that.”

Who’s more appreciative on this night? Johnson for the crowd’s love, or the crowd for Boston’s overall performance?

We might never know that answer, but what we do know is that everyone in Celtics Nation is heading into Christmas with a smile on their face.