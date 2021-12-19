Boston’s Bench Delivers Despite Depletion in 114-107 Win Over Knicks

The Boston Celtics entered Saturday night’s matchup against the New York Knicks in depleted form, missing eight players from their rotation, including six who had entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols within the previous two days.

But on a night when there wasn’t much of a bench to work with – and in the second game of a back-to-back, no less – Boston’s second unit came out and delivered its best net performance of the season to help spark a 114-107 win.

Boston’s three-man second unit consisting of Josh Richardson, Payton Pritchard, and Enes Kanter put up a whopping 47 points, while New York’s equally depleted bench put up just three total points.

Richardson accounted for 27 of those points in what was both a team-high and individual season-high performance. He also logged five rebounds, a season-high four assists, and a game-high three steals, becoming the first reserve in Celtics history to log such statistics while scoring at least 25 points.

It marked Richardson's third straight game of scoring at least 15 points off the bench and also his third straight game knocking down at least three 3-pointers. He canned five of his seven long-range attempts Saturday night, including a pair during a critical stretch at the start of the fourth quarter, which helped to halt a 16-point comeback attempt by New York.

“I gotta give credit to my teammates for letting me get out there and go,” Richardson said after shooting 9-of-14 from the field, 5-of-7 from 3-point range, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line during 32 minutes of action. “I can make 3s, I can do stuff like that. But I can also get going by having the ball in my hands and being able to facilitate, dribble, move and feel the game out. I'm getting comfortable and it's been good for me."

Payton Pritchard also looked comfortable during his 28 minutes on the court, as he dropped 16 points while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

The second-year point guard hadn’t played more than 18 minutes in a game all season, but Udoka felt confident calling upon him for an extended run Saturday night when they needed his scoring burst.

“He’s another guy we are extremely confident in,” Udoka said of Pritchard. “I've said it all year, he stays ready, he's extremely hungry, he's always in the gym ready. So you're not worried about his preparation or not being ready when the time comes.”

While Richardson has been a second-unit mainstay throughout the season, Pritchard hasn’t seen consistent minutes due to his position on the point guard depth chart behind Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder.

However, this was the second time in the past two weeks that he stepped up when the C’s were in need, after also delivering a 19-point effort on Dec. 4 in Portland.

“I try to go to work every day and I try to get better and better each and every day so when my opportunity comes, like tonight, I can help my team win,” he said. “And that’s the only thing I can control. So for me, it’s just when my opportunity comes, being ready and helping the team win.”

The Celtics needed all the help they could get Saturday night because Jayson Tatum (25 points) and Jaylen Brown (23 points) couldn’t carry the load by themselves while so many of their teammates were absent.

Richardson picked the perfect time to produce his best performance of the campaign and Pritchard did his part as well, helping Boston’s bench put forth its best net effort of the season despite being significantly shorthanded.