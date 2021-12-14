Fiery Film Session Ignites C’s Before Routing of Reigning Champs

When the Boston Celtics returned from a 1-4 West Coast trip this past weekend, head coach Ime Udoka held what he referred to as “a very animated film session” to help light a fire under his players’ bellies and help get them back on track.

Whatever was shown on the tape and whatever was said by the coach must’ve ignited something, because the Celtics rebounded in convincing fashion Monday night with a 117-103 win over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Udoka says that he showed the team 100-plus clips from the five-game trip, such as Russell Westbrook driving through the lane and flexing, LeBron James getting easy buckets in transition, et cetera. He wanted to make a point to his players before they settled back in Boston for a five-game homestand that they needed to raise ther intensity on the defensive end and get back to how they were playing before the trip when they had won 10 out of 15.

“You show them what it is and how ugly it looks when you see five games in a row of those clips,” Udoka said. “The big picture of seeing that trip and where we ended up defensively, we didn't like that feeling. But we got back to who we were tonight.”

After being outscored 30-21 in the first quarter, Boston dominated the rest of the game. The C’s had 10-point advantages in both the second and third frames and went ahead by as many as 18 points against a Bucks team that had won 12 out of its last 14 games entering the night.

Boston was boosted by the return of Jaylen Brown, who tallied 19 points, four rebounds, and five assists in 30 minutes of action after missing the entire five-game trip with a hamstring injury. Grant Williams also provided a tremendous spark, knocking down five 3-pointers in a 17-point, seven-rebound effort.

But the main star of the night was Jayson Tatum, who battled on both ends of the floor, scoring a season-high 42 points on 16-of-25 shooting from the field and 7-of-13 from 3-point range, while helping to limit two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to 20 points.

Tatum was inspired by Udoka’s film session, noting how “it was honest, it was direct, it was open, and it was what we needed.

“It wasn’t time to sugarcoat anything,” he added. “We didn't play how we wanted to, especially those last three games (against both Los Angeles teams and Phoenix). You’re not going to win every game, but you can live with the ones you lose when you play the right way and you give yourself a chance. But those last three, we didn't give ourselves a chance, and a lot of careless mistakes. And he showed it to us, and we had to own up to it.”

The Celtics cut down their mistakes on both ends of the court Monday night. Their offense was mostly flawless, committing just 11 turnovers while dishing out 31 assists, which was a season-high for a non-overtime game.

Defensively, they limited Milwaukee’s All-Star duo of Antetokoumpo and Khris Middleton to just 24 points, including only four for Middleton who has often had his way with the Celtics in the past.

It was exactly the type of win that Boston needed coming off a 1-4 West Coast swing, and exactly the type of win it needed to kickstart a challenging five-game homestand, which will continue Friday night against the league-leading Golden State Warriors.

“We’ve gotta just take care of business, take it one game at a time, just get back to playing basketball the right way, and keep moving in the right direction,” said Brown. “I felt like we were doing that before I got hurt. I felt like even when I was out, we were moving in the right direction. But we’re coming off a tough stretch and trying to get back on track.