Tatum Shares Perspective on Ups and Downs of West Coast Trip

Jayson Tatum isn’t one to overreact to the highs and lows that are experienced throughout an NBA season. And so there’s no reason for him to overreact to the highs and lows that have taken place during Boston’s ongoing West Coast trip.

The Celtics started off the trip with their two best offensive efforts of the season against Utah and Portland, respectively, losing a 137-130 thriller against the Jazz before capturing a 145-119 win over the Trail Blazers the following night.

The C’s seemed to have hit a stride until they arrived in Los Angeles and proceeded to lose both games of a back-to-back in discouraging fashion. On Tuesday night, they were blown out by the Lakers, 117-102. And then on Wednesday night, they saw a 21-point comeback fall short in a 114-111 loss to the Clippers.

It would be easy to get swallowed up in the frustration of their momentum swing, but Tatum maintained a levelheaded perspective after Wednesday night’s loss.

“It's a long season. Some days are better than others. I think that's just life,” he said while speaking to the media after logging game-highs of 29 points and 10 rebounds against the Clippers. “I'm sure you guys have better workdays than some other days. Whatever factors into that, this is our job, and every day isn't perfect so I'm sure people have different jobs that could probably relate to that. Some days are just like, 'Ah' and some days you feel better about yourself.”

Two things got in Boston’s way Wednesday night: one – falling victim to Brandon Boston’s coming-out performance, and two – committing way too many turnovers.

After Paul George was ruled out shortly before tip-off due to an elbow contusion, Boston emerged as the unlikely hero, filling the star's shoes by pouring in a career-high 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field.

Some fans may have viewed George’s absence as a golden opportunity for the Celtics, but a last-minute absence of a star can also act as a curveball for the opposition, especially when it allows an eager youngster to step into a larger role.

“I think sometimes, people that don’t necessarily play basketball, they think that when the best player is out, it should be an easy win,” Tatum said. “But I think, a lot of times, that’s when you really gotta focus and lock in. If Paul George is playing, [Brandon Boston] probably would not have played that many minutes or gotten that opportunity. On any given night, you know when certain guys are out and other guys get their number called, it can be nights like this where they get that chance. You gotta play to what guys are capable of, not necessarily what they average or what their career-high is … We gotta be more mindful of games and situations like that.”

The turnover situation was a bit more frustrating than Brandon Boston going off. The Celtics coughed up the rock 23 times and the Clippers capitalized with 33 points off of those turnovers. Boston cleared up its mistakes as the game went on, only throwing the ball away three times in the fourth quarter, but the early errors came back to haunt them.

“If we played like we did in the fourth quarter, if we played like that the whole game, the outcome probably would have been different,” Tatum said. “It’s one thing to say, it’s one thing to know it, but it’s a difference going out there and doing it. And I think that's on myself and all of us to just try to be more complete throughout the 48 minutes.”

Tatum saw more of that completeness in the first two games of the road trip, and they’ll need to bring that level of effort in the fifth and final game of their journey Friday night against the 20-4 Phoenix Suns.

“I think we played really well (in the first two games). We won one, the other one came down to the wire, and we felt good about ourselves afterward,” Tatum said. Since then, “it’s been two subpar games, you can call it … So we gotta bounce back and play better Friday.”