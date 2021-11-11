Rob Williams Leads Aggressive Attack in Payback Win vs. Raps

Robert Williams expressed earlier this week how much he was looking forward to exacting revenge upon the Toronto Raptors after they had spoiled the Boston Celtics’ Oct. 22 home opener with a 115-83 defeat.

On Wednesday night, he and the C’s got the payback they had been waiting for.

Less than three weeks after being stomped by a more physical, more locked-in Toronto team, the Celtics returned the favor with a 104-88 win at TD Garden.

“It was all aggressiveness,” said Williams, who impacted the game on both ends with 16 points, 13 rebounds, two steals, and a block. “I felt like us as a team, not just me, did a great job rebounding. We did a great job with physicality. We knew we were lacking that (in the first matchup), so we did a great job stepping that up.”

The Celtics more than just stepped it up. They completely flipped the script on the Raptors.

In their first matchup, Toronto had a 21-10 advantage on the offensive boards, which led to a 23-4 advantage in second-chance points. This time around, the Celtics dominated the offensive glass, 12-6, while outscoring the Raptors 21-8 in second-chance points.

“We returned the favor somewhat to what they did to us in the first game, switching everything and causing some cross-matches,” said head coach Ime Udoka. “And when we had isolation or penetration to the basket, we told our bigs to really attack the glass, make them pay.”

Williams was at the forefront of it all, as he grabbed a career-high eight offensive rebounds after matching his previous career-best of six during the first half alone. Five of his eight field-goal makes came on put-back attempts, including his first four buckets of the game.

“With Rob, that was something I pointed out to him a few games ago, I felt like he wasn’t going as hard as he could to the offensive glass, kind of just standing behind guys,” said Udoka. “Showed him some film and talked to him about the effort it takes and how he can impact the game, so he has really worked on that over the last few games.”

The entire team has worked on upping its aggressiveness over the past couple of weeks, especially on the defensive end.

Through the first five games, the Celtics ranked 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating with a mark of 110.6. However, in their last six matchups, the C’s have posted a mark of 99.7, good for second in the league during that span.

“I think we’ve jelled to some extent,” Udoka said. “Obviously that Florida trip was amazing, holding [Miami and Orlando] to 78 and 79, but even 88 tonight against a well-oiled offensive team is a good job. So we're learning the intensity and effort it takes to win every night … We’re mixing up some coverages, we found out what some guys do better than we did in the preseason, and I think as coaches, we learned as well. But the players have taken that to heart. We were hurt by what we did in the first game against these guys and really took it to heart and brought the effort tonight.”

And it wasn’t just Williams who brought the effort. The Celtics had five different players score between 13 and 22 points, and each one of them stepped up on the defensive end, as well.

Jayson Tatum led the offense with a 22-point, 12-rebound, seven-assist performance and Dennis Schroder, starting in place of an injured Jaylen Brown, added 20 points of his own. Marcus Smart tacked on 13 points, a game-high-tying six assists, and three steals, while Josh Richardson tallied 15 points and three steals off the bench.

Boston looked like a well-oiled machine on both ends of the court, and Williams believes that had a lot to do with how they’re developing as a group off the court.

“I feel like we’re coming together off of the court more, bonding, actually finding out stuff about each other,” he said. “We’re all basketball players, we’re all hoopers, but we’ve got to build that bond, that strength of knowing I can go to war with these guys beside me.”

On Wednesday night, those guys all had the same objective: to come out aggressive against a physical Raptors team and pay them back for that anomaly of a home-opening loss. And that’s exactly what they did.