Celtics Look to Regroup Defensively After Falling to Raptors

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics have been one of the top defensive teams in the NBA this season, but even best can slip up at times. Coach Brad Stevens sensed that his team was sliding on that end of the floor during the latter part of Friday’s 129-117 win over Cleveland, and then saw that skid continue into Saturday night’s 113-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

“I haven’t felt like we’ve been great on that end as much recently,” Stevens stated after the loss. “We’ve had our moments, certainly – had our moments tonight on defense – but [Toronto] absolutely destroyed us in transition, which was bad.”

The Celtics ranked second in the league in defensive rating through Dec. 25, having allowed an averaged of 103.5 points per 100 possessions through their first 28 games. In their last two contests, however, that number has skyrocketed to 115.0 points allowed per 100 possessions. As a result, Boston now ranks sixth in defensive rating with a mark of 104.3.

Kemba Walker believes one cause of the downward trend has been the team’s collective inability to get back on defense in a timely manner. Fortunately, that is more of an effort issue than a skill issue, which makes it easily correctible.

“Transition defense -- it doesn't take any skill,” explained Walker, who tied his counterpart, Kyle Lowry, for the game-high in scoring with 30 points. “It's nothing but pride and wanting to do it. Tonight, we didn't do it. We have to be better with that, even though all season we've been pretty good transition-wise. But as of late, we kind of got away from it.”

As a result, Toronto was able to convert on several back-cuts and wide-open layups. Such was also the case the previous afternoon inside TD Garden.

“Even in the win against Cleveland, in the fourth quarter we were giving up wide-open layups, wide-open shots, back cuts and things like that,” noted Marcus Smart, who returned from an eight-game absence after dealing with a double-eye infection. “And it just spilled over into tonight.”

It’s clearly a trend that the Celtics are not proud of, but it’s also one that they aren’t overly concerned about. That’s because they know that a better defensive version of themselves exists and that they’ve played as that version for the majority of the season.

“We’ve just got to get back to being a better defensive team,” Stevens said. “And we’ve got to find the right mix of guys that will defend together, that complement our best players to defend well.”

Now with the home back-to-back in the rear-view mirror, the Celtics have a few days to get back on track before heading down to Charlotte for a New Year’s Eve showdown against the Hornets.

“We just have to get back to the drawing board,” Walker said. “It'll be nice to have a chance to get together and practice a little bit and go over the simple things we know can help us win games. We just have to get back to (being) ourselves.”