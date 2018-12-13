Another Challenge, Another Win for the Streaking Celtics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – There hasn’t been a more impressive seven-game win streak in the NBA this season than the one the Boston Celtics are riding right now.

They aren’t just winning; they’re winning in every which way, amid an ever-changing world of circumstances.

Wednesday night’s 130-125 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards was the latest of the bunch. The Celtics found a way to deal Washington a defeat on the road despite facing a myriad of obstacles, the list of which follows:

Boston was playing without Al Horford, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown, and Aron Baynes was on a minute restriction.

Daniel Theis fouled out early in the fourth quarter.

Washington had four players score at least 20 points, led by John Wall’s dominant 34.

The Wizards forced overtime in shocking fashion, tying the game up at 113-113 following a fluke self-rebound-and-bucket by Bradley Beal off of a missed free throw.

Yet it was the Celtics who flew home with yet another victory in their back pockets after overcoming all of the odds.

“This is huge,” Marcus Smart claimed of the win, after he played a key role in securing it. “This is big-time, definitely, with the people that we’re missing – you’re hoping that they can join us very soon – and for us to come out with the win tonight with those guys being down is something that builds character for this team.”

Judging by the last two and a half weeks, Boston’s character is as strong as ever. The Celtics have continued to figure it out regardless of the circumstances that they have faced.

Injuries? They apparently don’t matter, regardless of who suffers them. Boston has overcome many during this streak, and it has made doing so look easy.

Horford and Brown each missed four games during the streak. Hayward, Baynes and Guerschon Yabusele each missed two. Kyrie Irving missed one. And the Celtics won them all.

According to Brad Stevens, such success was born via a collective mindset of preparedness.

“The one thing that’s been the hallmark of this group has been whoever’s available plays and is counted on to do what they’re supposed to do,” the coach said late Wednesday night. “Not everybody had their best night, but everybody did their jobs and kept adding value when they checked in and played whatever role they were asked to and gave us a chance to win.“

Tight games haven’t caused the Celtics to stiffen up, either. They’ve come up clutch when it has mattered most.

Neither Boston nor Washington led by more than three points during the final 10-plus minutes of regulation Wednesday night. We all know how that turned out. The Celtics also pulled away from the Timberwolves during the final minutes of a tight game on Dec. 1 in Minnesota to polish off a 118-109 victory.

And let’s not forget that the Celtics have smoked opponents five times during this stretch, highlighted by a record-setting, 56-point victory Saturday night in Chicago.

During this winning streak, no obstacle has been to large, and no circumstance has loomed too challenging to the Boston Celtics. They are miles ahead of where they were just a few short weeks ago.

“It’s just like night and day,” said Kyrie Irving, who drove dagger after dagger into the Wizards Wednesday night. “Thinking about when we were at that point, having not a crossroads, but going 10-10 and having that switch where it’s just like, ‘OK, we’re a veteran group, now let’s be one. Let’s not so much talk about being a good team. Let’s talk about every single day, how to work toward being a great team.’”

He concluded, “We don’t want to be a good team… We want to be a great one.”

They’ve certainly looked the part during this stretch of victories, which now covers seven games and has impressed more than any other streak of this length in the NBA this season.