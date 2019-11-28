Celtics Use Inspired Second-Half Defense To Burn Nets

BOSTON – Brooklyn torched the twine from 3-point range Wednesday night, but in the end, it was Boston that burned the Nets.

The Celtics overcame Brooklyn’s season-high 21 3-pointers on Thanksgiving eve and pulled out a 121-110 win to advance to 13-4 on the season. Boston used a spirited defensive effort during the second half to help it overcome Brooklyn’s stellar shooting night.

Following a first half of lackluster defense, which allowed Brooklyn to make 12 3-pointers and to shoot 53.2 percent from the field, the Celtics regrouped at halftime and challenged each other to play with more spirit at the defensive end. They understood that if they didn’t, they would suffer a holiday-eve defeat in front of their home fans and on national television.

“We knew how urgent we had to play coming out in the second half because of the way that they felt in the first half,” Brad Stevens said.

The key to the second-half turnaround for Boston was making the Nets feel much more uncomfortable when the ball entered their hands. The C’s accomplished that goal by flying around screens, by eating up Brooklyn’s air space, and by challenging every shot with all-out effort.

“We just had to apply more pressure, play with more intensity,” said Jayson Tatum, who contributed 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists to the win. “I think we were on our heels too much in the first half and not playing with enough intensity on the defensive end.”

Boston upped the intensity to another level for the final eight-plus minutes of the game. After Brooklyn connected on 19 3-pointers over the first 39 minutes of the game, the Celtics limited the Nets to just two made treys over the final 8:45 of the contest. That effective defense allowed Boston to pull away and build a double-digit lead heading into the final minutes of the contest.

“I thought we got stops when we needed to,” said point guard Kemba Walker.

While those stops fueled Boston’s win, Walker must be given credit for giving the Celtics a chance in the first place.

Walker kept the Celtics in the game while Brooklyn was throwing flames from beyond the arc. He scored 30 points during the first three quarters alone, which included a 5-for-7 shooting performance from long distance.

Without his hot shooting, Boston may very well have fallen into a hole from which it wouldn’t have been able to climb out.

“Kemba kept us in it in the second quarter as they were going through their flurries of 3s,” said Stevens. “He kept hitting huge shots and that allowed us to kinda stay in the game.”

Walked finished with a game-high and season-high 39 points on the night.

Walker and the rest of the Celtics seemed very pleased with the victory following the game, and for good reason. They knew they needed to step up their game on the defensive end, and they did exactly that during the second half.

They didn’t attempt to out-shoot a red-hot Brooklyn team. Instead, Boston used its defense to burn the Nets. That’s why Walker couldn’t help but to say after the win, “That was a really good one for us.”