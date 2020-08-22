After Leading C's to Game 3 Win, Kemba Reminds Us: ‘This is Why I Came’

Kemba Walker came to Boston with one thing on his mind: winning at the highest level. Considering how things have shaped up during the Celtics’ first week of postseason basketball, it’s safe to say that he is currently one happy guy.

In the past five days, the Celtics have built up a 3-0 first-round lead over the Philadelphia 76ers, which matches Walker’s playoff win total from the previous eight seasons he spent in Charlotte. With each new win, Walker's impact grows larger; he tallied 19 points, 22, points and 24 points respectively during the last three games. And with each win, his trademark smile appears to stretch farther across his face.

“I’m really excited,” Walker said following Friday night’s 102-94 win that placed Boston one win away from a second-round berth. “It’s really fun to be here and be a part of games like this. This is why I came.”

Now that the most meaningful games have arrived, Walker’s intensity is beginning to pick up. He’s always brought great passion to the game, but his competitiveness is starting to shine through more than ever with Friday night's effort being the latest example.

Walker did a little bit of everything during Boston’s hard-fought Game 3 win, as he led the team in both points (24) and assists (four), while also tying Marcus Smart for the team-high in rebounds (eight). He also snagged two steals, blocked one shot and committed only one turnover during 35-plus minutes of action.

“It's really good for our team when he's getting it going,” Jaylen Brown said of Walker’s performance. “It's tough for teams to guard and we all play off him once he starts making a few shots.”

It was particularly important for Walker to get things going in this game, as Jayson Tatum, Boston’s main offensive catalyst in Games 1 and 2, fell into early foul trouble and spent a good portion of the first half on the bench. Walker took the reins and dropped in a team-high 13 points during the first half, before making his way up to 20 by the end of the third quarter.

Seeing him take control of the game came as no surprise to his All-Star teammate.

“Kemba was who he has always been,” said Tatum, who tallied 15 points, six rebounds, and a career playoff-high four blocks. “He was the leader tonight, he carried us. He was special. That’s what we’re going to need, especially on certain nights when guys aren’t playing well, he’s obviously more than capable of carrying us to a win.”

Walker proved that point late in the fourth quarter as he delivered with the game on the line. Boston had a 96-94 lead with 65 seconds remaining when its star point guard hit a step-back, mid-range jumper over the outstretched hand of Al Horford for the biggest basket of the game.

“I’ve made that shot a lot,” Walker stated. “Tonight was just another example of it. Just trying my best to create space, man, that’s really it. I was able to get some great separation on Al and I hit a great shot. I was really excited that my teammates and my coaching staff really trusted me to take that shot. Just happy I made it.”

Walker also helped to set the tone on defensive end, which is an area where he does not always garner the attention he deserves. He was a nuisance both on the perimeter where he played lockdown defense and fought past screens, and also in the paint where he put his body on the line to draw charges against much larger opponents.

“That’s what he’s gotta do,” C’s coach Brad Stevens said of Walker’s defensive intensity. “He’s a fighter, a competitor, and he’s talked all year about wanting to win, so you gotta be great on both ends.”

After talking all year about wanting to win, Walker is finally experiencing it at the highest level. It’s a feeling that he has missed ever since his college days when he led UConn to a national championship.

“Just the intensity, man,” Walker described. “It’s just high-level basketball, you know? The preparation game by game, the adjustments, that’s what I missed. It’s just fun. I’ve always felt like I’m a winner and I want to play at the highest level. I’m able to do that now and it’s really exciting.”