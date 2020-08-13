After Closing Out Seeding Games, C's Turn Attention Toward Philly

The Boston Celtics used Thursday’s regular-season finale as a chance to both rest their main rotation players in anticipation of the Playoffs, and to give their younger players some final reps before entering the most important stage of the season.

Those youngsters held their own during a 96-90 loss to the Washington Wizards, while the top six rotation players got to unwind on the sideline and prepare their minds for their upcoming first-round matchup.

The Celtics learned Wednesday night they would be opening up their postseason journey against the Philadelphia 76ers, though they had begun preparing for Philly long before that.

“We’ve been looking at Philly obviously with the idea that they’re a likely opponent,” Brad Stevens said following Thursday’s season finale. “And they’re a heck of a team.”

Stevens believes that to be the case even with the absence of Philly’s All-Star point guard Ben Simmons, who underwent surgery last week to remove a foreign body in his knee. Simmons averaged 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and a league-leading 2.1 steals per game this season, but Philly has still proven to be a force when he’s not on the floor.

“In the games that Simmons hasn’t played, they’re the No. 1 offense in the league,” Stevens noted. “The spacing, the shooting around Embiid posting, the ability to play big with both Embiid and Al (Horford), and small with one of those two guys at the 5 and a bunch of shooters around them makes them very tough.

“They’re super physical, well-coached, a good basketball team. Obviously everybody talks about their front court and rightfully so with (Tobias) Harris, Horford and Embiid, but they’ve got a lot of good basketball players on their team.”

While there is plenty to prepare for physically when going up against Philadelphia, Semi Ojeleye believes that the team’s mental preparation will be equally as important. He views the next few days as a vital period of time for everyone to lock into and heighten their focus level, which they’ve already started to do during the last few seeding games.

“We’ve got to get our minds ready,” Ojeleye insisted after producing 13 points and a career-high eight rebounds against the Wizards. “We’ve got a couple days to prepare and we’ve got to keep that competitive spirit. We know that they’re going to come out hard. They’re a great team, so we have to make sure that we’re emotionally ready to compete and from there everything else will take care of itself.”

One of the goals in giving the youngsters loads of reps Thursday was to ensure that they, too, would be emotionally ready to compete should they be called upon during the postseason. That seemed to have been accomplished as seven different players logged a career-high in at least one major statistical category, highlighted by Javonte Green’s career-high 23-point performance.

“It was great, especially going into the Playoffs,” Ojeleye said of the way in which the role players stepped up. “A lot of guys haven’t had a whole lot of time out there, so it was great to get a run in, to get that game feel, to get those game reps. Obviously we need to keep getting better, keep working but that was a step in the right direction for us.”

The last step is finding out when it is exactly that the Celtics will open up their first-round series. Game 1 against Philly will take place on either Monday or Tuesday, but Stevens says that finding out the exact day and time will be beneficial, “because that would obviously impact our practice plans.”

In the meantime, the C’s will continue to game plan for their familiar first-round foe, all while mentally locking into playoff mode.