Bucks' Star Scorers Respond in Game 2, Even Series at 1-1

MILWAUKEE – The Boston Celtics did a stellar job of containing Milwaukee’s trio of top scorers Sunday afternoon during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, as they held Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton to a combined 42 points at Fiserv Forum. Though, the C’s took their dominant, 112-90, series-opening win with caution, knowing that it was only a matter of time before the Bucks’ offensive studs would discover a rhythm.

Sure enough, all three of those players responded Tuesday night, as Antetokounmpo (29 points), Bledsoe (21 points) and Middleton (28 points) combined for 78 points, while guiding Milwaukee to a 123-102 win, evening the series at 1-1.

Antetokoumpo led the offensive charge for the Bucks, as he barreled to the rim all night long. The Greek Freak shot below 50 percent from the field for the second straight game, but his aggressive attack allowed him to get to the free-throw line 18 times, resulting in 13 makes.

Seeing Antetokounmpo respond from his 33.3 percent outing from the field in Game 1 was no surprise to C’s coach Brad Stevens.

“At the end of the day, what he does is he goes downhill,” Stevens said. “He got to the foul line, made a couple of those that he missed the other day. I said it this morning: if we could guard him the exact same way for seven straight games, he’s not going to go 7-for-21 very often. He’s an MVP, so ultimately guys like that are going to score some, but we’ve gotta do a better job on everybody else.”

One player in particular whom the Celtics hope do a better job on is Middleton.

Milwaukee’s All-Star sharpshooter was responsible for setting the tone early, as he responded from a 16-point Game 1 outing by dropping 20 points in the first half alone during Game 2. He consistently freed himself up beyond the arc, which allowed him to can 7-of-10 from deep, including 5-of-7 during the first half alone.

“We have to do it a lot better than we did,” Stevens said in regard to his group allowing Middleton to get open. “It’s tough. He’s really good. He’s an All-Star. He’s one of the 12 best players in the East this year and has had a good year, and he started that in the playoffs last year against us, I thought. But we have to do a better job on him. We did not do a good enough job on him all the way down the line. He still might make it, but he got too many looks where it was just too open.”

Middleton wasn’t the only Buck who got open looks. As a team, Milwaukee knocked down 20-of-47 from long range, with its top three scorers accounting for 12 of those makes. The C’s blamed their lack of transition defense for that particular lapse.

“I think we could've controlled it more in the half-court in terms of the 3s they were getting,” said Kyrie Irving. “Khris shot 7-10, Eric was 3-5 and Giannis made 2-4, and those are big plays in the game.”

Now, the series shifts to Boston, where the Celtics will look regain their focus and channel their efforts from Game 1.

“Obviously, we'll have to look at the film and see what we can do better,” said Al Horford. “You have to give them credit, they responded … Now we have an opportunity at home on Friday to take the lead again in the series, and we’ll have to be even more focused for that game.”