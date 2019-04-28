Going Small Helps Celtics Win Big Over Bucks in Game 1

MILWAUKEE – The Boston Celtics set the tone in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Sunday afternoon, as they dominated the top-seeded Bucks in Milwaukee, 112-90. The key to winning big was as simple as going "small."

Coach Brad Stevens made a slight tweak to the rotation by inserting Marcus Morris into the starting lineup to play the 4, and then sliding Al Horford up to play the 5. In doing so, the C’s were able to space the floor on the offensive end, all while combating Milwaukee’s speed and athleticism on defense.

Boston established control on both ends of the court right from the opening tip, as it got off to a 26-17 start after one quarter. It shot twice as efficiently from the field during the opening frame (52.2 percent to 26.3 percent), while limiting Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to just one point.

Milwaukee stormed back to make it a two-point game by halftime, but the Celtics came out of the break with that same small-ball lineup to start the third and ran away with the game from there.

“I thought the group started the game, got good looks, played well together,” said Stevens. “And then we started the second half really well together. I thought Marcus’ size and yet the skill and ability to play in a smaller fashion made the most sense. Also wanted to keep Gordon (Hayward) coming off (the bench) so that we could play through some of his actions when those other guys went to the bench.”

The Celtics had been starting double-big with Aron Baynes at the 5 and Horford at the 4 dating back to late March. That frontcourt combination had been greatly successful against strong, physical teams, such as the Indiana Pacers, whom the C’s swept out of the first round.

Once preparation shifted to Milwaukee, however, the strategy changed. The Bucks tend to clog the paint on defense, so having five shooters on the floor was a point of emphasis for Boston. Meanwhile, on the defensive end, Morris is as versatile as they come. He’s able to defend the perimeter and the post, and in this particular case, he’s able to help make things difficult on Antetokounmpo, who finished just 7-of-21 from the field.

“Guys understood the game plan,” said Morris. “Obviously Giannis is a great player, possibly the MVP, but we just swarmed him. Whenever he came in there, three or four guys were around him. And we just tried to wall up against him.”

Being able to go either big or small is a great advantage in the NBA, one which the Celtics love to use in order to keep their opponents on their toes. Both Baynes and Morris bring their own set of intangibles to the rotation, and they will both willingly take a lesser role if the situation calls for it.

“Throwing either one of them in there works for us and we’re going to make it work, especially when we want to go at specific matchups,” said Kyrie Irving, who logged 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. “I think it worked to our advantage and I think it will work to our advantage during this series if we play it right.”