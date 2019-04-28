Deer in Headlights: Celtics Blow Out Bucks in Game 1

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics made a statement Sunday afternoon with a blowout win over Milwaukee during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. In the process, they made the Bucks look like deer in headlights.

Boston ran the Bucks over as it cruised its way to a 112-90 victory at Fiserv Forum. The victory provided the Celtics with a 1-0 series lead and immediately flipped home-court advantage into Boston’s favor.

In doing so, the Celtics made a statement that while some things may have changed since last year – namely, which team is favored in this matchup – one constant remains the same: Boston is a force to be reckoned with.

“I just think that we came in very focused and locked in on the things that we wanted to do as a group,” Al Horford said, after he logged 20 points and 11 rebounds. “We knew that we were going to have to play a very solid game. I felt like our focus level was good from the beginning.”

Horford had great reason to feel that way, because his Celtics built a 15-point advantage during the first half that ballooned to as many as 26 points during the second half. Outside of a brief 15-0 run by Milwaukee that lasted for three minutes during the first half, Boston dominated this game from start to finish.

That’s saying a lot, because these two teams entered this series in very different scenarios than they did when they met in the postseason a year ago.

This time around, it’s the Bucks who owned home-court advantage after racking up the NBA’s best record of 60-22. This time around, it’s the Bucks who have the possible league MVP on their side.

And this time around, it’s the Bucks who have expectations.

Meanwhile, on the other sideline, the expectations surrounding Boston soured greatly since the preseason. The Celtics struggled to find their way throughout the regular season while winning only 49 games, 11 fewer than the Bucks. The core of Boston’s team also suffered through a 1-7 record on the road during last year’s run to Game 7 of the Conference Finals.

All of those facts led to Milwaukee owning home-court advantage heading into Game 1, and to the Bucks being the expected victor in this series. It took only one game for Boston to change all of that.

The Celtics showcased the ability to keep their composure in a hostile environment on the road, which was a characteristic that was rarely shown a year ago. Even more importantly, they showcased the ability to defend Giannis Antetokounmpo at a high level even while his game has soared to new heights this season.

Milwaukee’s 15-0 run during the second quarter, which erased Boston’s 15-point lead, likely would have fractured the Celtics earlier this season. At this stage of the season, however, the Celtics have built thick enough skin to absorb such punches and succeed in the face of adversity.

Soon after coming out of the locker room for the second half, Boston rebuilt a double-digit lead thanks to a 12-0 run that was spearheaded by Kyrie Irving. Milwaukee never threatened to get back into the game the rest of the way.

Boston’s response to Milwaukee’s early run is what stood out most to head coach Brad Stevens following the win.

“I thought we had a few moments at the end of the regular season that said we were heading in the right direction. You never get that feeling until you really get into the playoffs and things start going against you,” he said. “We showed that against Indiana, both at home and on the road, and it was encouraging today.”

So, too, was Boston’s ability to make life difficult on Antetokounmpo, who could very well be on his way to winning his first MVP award. With Horford leading the way as the Greek Freak’s primary defender, Boston packed the paint with long help defenders and limited Antetokounmpo to just 22 points on 7-for-21 shooting. This was after he averaged 27.7 points per game on 57.8 percent shooting during the regular season.

“Our focus was to make sure that we just made it tough on him every time,” said Horford. “All our guys at different times were on him and were involved in the play. Just making sure that he earned everything he got. I felt like we did a really good job of that.”

The Celtics executed that plan so well, in fact, that they have Antetokounmpo debating whether or not he should even attempt to score at his typical rate throughout the remainder of the series.

“If they’re going to play like this the whole series,” he said of Boston’s defensive scheme, “I just have to make the right pass, and trust my teammates to knock down shots.”

The Celtics would live with that.

They’ve already stolen home-court advantage away from the Bucks with a resounding win that silenced a previously rowdy crowd. They’d love to also steal Antetokounmpo’s aggressiveness and turn him into a passer instead of a scorer.

Who would have thought the series would stand here after just one game? No one in their right mind.

Boston doesn’t fear the deer. It just ran them over in Game 1.