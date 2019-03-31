Hayward's Stock Continues To Rise as Postseason Inches Closer

BROOKLYN, New York – The Boston Celtics have added a smooth-shooting slasher to their rotation as they head toward the postseason.

His name is Gordon Hayward.

Sure, Hayward has been a part of the Celtics all season long, but he hasn’t looked like this.

The forward scored a team-best 19 points Saturday night in Brooklyn, marking the fourth straight contest during which he has reached double-figures. He averaged 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game during the stretch.

Mind you, Hayward is doing all of this as a reserve, while averaging less than 29 minutes of action per game.

Hayward’s numbers have been great, but what stands out even more is the good old-fashioned eye test – the test which Hayward is now passing with flying colors.

He looks different nowadays. He looks athletic, dynamic, explosive and, most importantly, confident. Gone are the days of timid, uneasy and pass-first probes off the dribble.

“I think getting to the rim has been a lot better,” he admitted following Saturday’s game. “Kinda have a little more burst.”

Which is unmistakably obvious to anyone who has been watching the second-year Celtic through the duration of this season.

Saturday night was a prime example of Hayward’s budding ability to not only attack, but to attack and finish. Four of his seven made field goals were from inside the paint, including three from inside the restricted area. Hayward shot 73.3 percent at the rim during his last four games, compared to 60.8 percent on such shots during his first 64 games.

Here’s a look at one of his finishes in Brooklyn, which comes in transition off of a drive from the wing. He splits two defenders and creates an easy look at the basket for two points.

Simply put, that play wouldn’t have developed just a few short months ago.

The made baskets aren’t the only plays that matter when it comes to Hayward’s drives. His added burst is also leading to another development, as he noted Saturday night.

“Well certainly it draws some attention from the defense,” he said, “and I think I’ve been able to get to the line a little bit more, too.”

Also true. Hayward has attempted an average of 3.8 free throws over the last four games, compared to an average of 2.4 per game during his first 64 games.

Watch this play, during which Hayward beats DeMarre Carroll – a premier defender – in transition and draws contact for an and-one attempt. Hayward didn’t make the shot, but he did get to the line.

Again, Hayward wasn’t making plays like this just a few short months ago. He is now, and that’s a significant development.

As currently constructed, Hayward is coming off of Boston’s bench. Players who average nearly 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game while making 73.3 percent of their shots at the rim and drawing fouls on the regular aren’t a dime a dozen in the NBA. They’re rare.

Add in the fact that this particular player is also an elite shooter, passer and decision-maker, and the Celtics could very well have one of the most unique and impactful reserves in the entire league, as Marcus Morris alluded to after Saturday’s game.

“I wouldn’t even consider G as a bench player,” Morris said while flexing his decibel level a bit more compared to his other answers about the game.

“Obviously he didn’t have the year he wanted, but he’s slowly but surely getting where he needs to be. He seems more explosive. He seems a lot more confident. He’s in a great place, and we’re happy that he’s playing well.”

The Celtics should be. Opponents can’t be.

The rest of the league’s fears appear to finally be coming true: After nearly 18 months, the Celtics have added an athletic and explosive Gordon Hayward to an already loaded group.

With the NBA Playoffs just two weeks away, how’s that for timing?