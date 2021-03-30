Celtics Welcome Fans Back in ‘Emotional’ Night at TD Garden

The Boston Celtics found themselves in a seemingly hopeless situation Monday night, as they trailed the New Orleans Pelicans by 16 points with just under minutes remaining in their matchup. But then came a spark of energy inside TD Garden, the likes of which the C’s hadn’t experienced in over a year.

The source of the spark came from the stands, where fans were seated for the first time since March 8, 2020. Even though their team was down by a substantial margin, and even though they were only at 12 percent capacity, those fans nearly willed the Celtics to a win with their persistent screams, whistles and cheers of encouragement.

All of a sudden, Boston took off. Fueled by their vocal fan base, the C’s went on a 13-0 run, turning a 110-94 deficit into a 110-107 while using up less than three minutes of game clock. Boston was unable to complete its furious rally, as Brandon Ingram ended New Orleans’ drought on a clutch jumper with 35 seconds remaining to help seal a 115-109 victory, but the Celtics were inspired by their unwavering fanbase, nonetheless.

“I could feel the energy in the building from beginning to end,” said Jayson Tatum, who led the game in scoring with 34 points “It was a totally different experience compared to not having them, even though it's limited. That was something good to take away from tonight. The fans were incredible. It felt like it was a full house tonight with their energy.”

The 3,000 in here at TD Garden the sounds like 20,000. #Celtics #Pelicans — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 29, 2021

Kemba Walker took it a step further, calling it the greatest fan experience he’s witnessed all season.

“It was amazing. They were great,” said the veteran point guard, who put up 23 points on the night. “That’s the best I’ve heard, to be honest. A lot of our road trip games had fans, and I thought our fans were good, they were loud. They were into the game and it was really fun to have those guys in the stands.”

Even though the game resulted in a loss for the Celtics, an emotional head coach Brad Stevens chalked the night up as a win due to this step back toward normalcy.

“We've lost so many people in the United States and all over the world,” Stevens reflected of the past year. “The amount of people affected from an employment status, what a terrible tragedy the past year has been. From our own experience playing in the bubble and not playing in front of anybody and then seeing fans occasionally on the road, but not here, I'd say it was pretty emotional for me to see it because it just signals maybe if we can buckle down and get through this, then we can have something resembling normal back.

“Obviously, there's not a lot of people in there, but they all sounded like a lot more people than when we've been on the road. I appreciate all the people who came. I appreciate them being here because, for those of us that have coached and played basketball games in front of no one, it's been fun, it's been basketball, but hard to feel normal or right. So tonight felt a bit more normal or right, even though we missed more shots than [New Orleans] did.”