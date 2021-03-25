C's Rally from 25-Down in Milwaukee, but Fall Short at Buzzer

On Dec. 23, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks met at TD Garden for an Opening Night thriller, which Boston won 122-121 thanks to a game-winning, step-back 3-pointer from Jayson Tatum.

Three months and one day later, the two teams reconvened for a rematch at Fiserv Forum, and the Celtics came centimeters away from delivering the exact same result in nearly the exact same fashion.

While trailing 121-119 on the final possession of Wednesday night’s nationally televised contest, Boston was able to generate a wide-open look for Daniel Theis in the right corner. However, the German big man sent the ball just a little too long, clanking it off the back-iron as the final buzzer sounded.

“Theis was the best option there and got a great look,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said after the game. “He stepped in and shot it with authority, back-rimmed it, it looked good.”

As heartwarming as the Opening Night win was for Boston, this loss was equally as heartbreaking. The hard part wasn’t just the missed shot in the end, but the fact that the Celtics had battled so hard to get back into the game after falling behind by as many as 25 points in the third quarter.

Nonetheless, the fact that they were even able to make it into an interesting finish after such a brutal start was something to be proud of.

“It was definitely a tough loss, but I thought we just picked up our effort and our energy defensively,” Kemba Walker said of the comeback effort. “That was the most important thing. And whenever we got stops, we got out and ran, and that kind of helped us and we started to get a little bit more momentum.”

Walker was the catalyst in building such momentum. After struggling in the first half with six points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field, the veteran point guard bounced back with a 14-point third quarter on 6-of-9 shooting. He would finish the game with 23 points, six assists and three steals.

The Celtics as a team couldn’t get anything going until midway through the third quarter, after trailing 90-65. But over the final 18 minutes, they outscored Milwaukee 54-31.

The main difference was their defensive energy, which had been lacking earlier in the game.

“I thought that just the way we played, the physicality, the aggressiveness, all that stuff in the comeback was really good,” said Stevens. “I thought we missed several opportunities that were pretty good looks to either end up taking the lead or tie it. But credit them for that, they’re a hard team to score on in those moments.”

The Celtics hope to redeem themselves of those missed opportunities Friday night when they will return to Fiserv for Game 2 of their Milwaukee miniseries. This time, they’ll look to be the ones who punch first.

“We gotta come out and be better,” said Walker. “We will. We’re going to learn from our mistakes, we’re going to stay together through this tough time, and we’re going to get it right.”