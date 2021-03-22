C’s Work Their Magic on Orlando, Drawing Inspiration from Team Meeting

After dropping below .500 in the win/loss column with a 107-96 defeat to the Sacramento Kings Friday night, the Boston Celtics, fed up with their losing ways of late, gathered inside their locker room at TD and talked things out.

The discussion, as Marcus Smart would later reveal, was centered around “fixing the season,” and getting back to playing the Celtics brand of basketball that helped get them to the Eastern Conference Finals last summer.

“We just kind of sat in the locker room and we just really self-reflected on each other,” Smart told reporters Sunday evening. “We asked each other, 'How we want to end the season? How do we want to be remembered for this season?' Everybody agreed, this was a bad feeling and an ugly feeling, and we don't want to feel like this.”

They concluded that in order to feel better about themselves and their on-court product, they would have to start working more cohesively as a team, and they’d have to start soon.

“The margin for us (turning the season around) is closing, but we still have time to fix it and that's what we are trying to do,” Smart said. “We all came together, and we all agreed that we want to evolve as a team and continue to learn and make each other better.”

It didn’t take long for the message to sink in. The Celtics came out Sunday afternoon and responded with one of their most convincing wins of the season, as they dismantled the Orlando Magic, 112-96 while knocking down a season-high 23 3-pointers.

“It was just overall better energy, everybody more connected on both ends of the ball,” said Jaylen Brown, who canned a career-high 10 3-pointers, finishing one shy of Smart’s single-game franchise record. “Whether shots went in or shots didn’t go in, I feel like people were still cheering guys on. And that’s what it’s about. We looked more like a team today. When we don’t beat ourselves, we can be really good. So we just need to come out and just try to maintain it.”

Brown, who took accountability after Friday night’s game by saying that he needed “to be a better leader,” was one of the more talkative members of the locker-room discussion.

The message that he tried to get across to his teammates was, “We know that we’ve underperformed, and we’ve kind of had that extra pressure on us from everybody, all the outside forces. So I just told our guys to focus on us and forget about what the media’s saying, forget about what the fans are saying, and just come out and just play some good basketball, let’s see where the chips fall.”

The chips fell in Boston's favor on both ends of the court Sunday afternoon, as it evened out its record at 21-21.

On the offensive side of the ball, the C’s dished out 27 assists on 40 made field goals, giving them their fourth-highest assist percentage of the season (67.5 percent) and their highest since Feb. 11. On the defensive side of the ball, they logged their lowest field-goal percentage allowed of the season (38.1 percent), while holding their opponent under 100 points for the first time since Feb. 14.

“Guys really, I thought, played with a great mindset today and shared it, played with good purpose, good passion, good togetherness,” said head coach Brad Stevens. “It was a step in the right direction, for sure. But put a few weeks, or a month, or two months together where it’s like that and we’ll be making good progress.”

The next step of Boston’s progression will be handling business on the road. The Celtics begin a four-game trip to the middle of the country starting Monday night with stops in Memphis, Milwaukee for a two-game set, and Oklahoma City, respectively.