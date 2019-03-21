Shorthanded C’s Edged by Sixers in Intense Road Duel

PHILADELPHIA – The Boston Celtics know that in the Playoffs they will have to face hungry teams in hostile environments, while possibly being subjected to unexpectedly adverse situations. That’s why Wednesday night’s matchup in Philadelphia was such a great opportunity to gain a glimpse into what they’re about to experience in a few short weeks.

The hungry box was checked off by the 76ers, as they were desperately trying to avoid falling victim to a four-game, season-series sweep at the hands of the C’s. The hostility box was checked as well, as Philly’s players were being backed by one of the most electric crowds in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center. And, the adversity box was checked off by the Celtics, who went from being shorthanded at tip-off to severely undermanned by game’s end.

Despite the slew of obstacles, Boston didn’t want to allow the opportunity to escape, so it battled every hardship to the end, before falling 118-115.

The Celtics entered the night without one of their hottest offensive players in Gordon Hayward, who had been placed into the concussion protocol ahead of the trip. Still, they managed to score 39 points during the first quarter and take an early, nine-point lead.

Boston then lost one of its top defensive players in Aron Baynes to a sprained ankle during the second frame. Yet, it found a way to limit the Sixers to 27.3 percent shooting from the field during that quarter, as it took a 69-58 lead into halftime.

As if two absences weren’t enough, Marcus Smart was forced to exit the game 54 seconds into the third frame after committing a flagrant 2 for shoving Joel Embiid during a heated exchange, leaving Boston’s rotation without three key players for almost the entire second half.

“Obviously losing Smart and losing Baynes, that hurt us a little bit,” said Kyrie Irving, who led the team with 36 points. “Those guys are veteran basketball players, but then our young players came in and did a great job of filling in for them.”

Players like Semi Ojeleye and Daniel Theis stepped in for Smart and Baynes and followed the lead of Irving, Al Horford and Terry Rozier. The C’s made due with what they had and took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter, before the game turned into a fight for the finish.

From there, Jimmy Butler took over, delivering 15 points in the final 12 minutes. Joel Embiid also came up big, tallying 37 points and a career-high 22 rebounds. Though, the Celtics kept up with Philly all the way until the end, before Butler knocked down a dagger to seal the win.

“It was back and forth, it was a great game,” said Irving, who emphasized the need to experience that type of intensity before entering the Playoffs. “It was the type of game you don’t really get too often in the regular season. We know those guys really well and that locker room, the competition level is at an all-time high, but we just didn’t come out with a win.”

Even without the win in their back pocket, Boston’s leaders know that this was the type of game that can benefit the team down the line.

“I think it’s good for our group to be in these positions, these situations, and I think it will help us,” said Horford, who logged 22 points, six rebounds and five assists. “The way that the crowd was tonight, on the road, tough, a lot of things probably not going your way, facing some adversity, and I felt like our group stuck together and we had a position there to win the game. They just made a couple more plays down there right at the end.”

The Celtics have spoken recently about the need to shift into a more intense gear at this time of year, and Wednesday night’s fight made it clear to them that they’re not too far away from being at the level they want to be.

“I think we’re right there,” said Rozier after tallying 20 points and six rebounds off the bench. “We’ve just gotta clean up some little things, and that’s the encouraging part. But we just want to keep going. We don’t want to take a step back just because we lost to a good team at their spot.”

Even though it was a step back in the win-loss column, it was still a mental step forward. The C’s showed that they can battle against an elite, hungry team in a hostile environment, even while facing unexpected adversity.