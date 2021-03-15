Rob Williams' Historic Effort Helps Launch Celtics Past Rockets

Robert Williams lived up to his “Timelord” nickname Sunday night, as he conjured up some daylight saving time magic in the form of a historic performance against the Houston Rockets.

While we all lost an hour of the day, Williams gained 19 minutes of play. And in that short amount of time, he somehow churned out 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field, 13 rebounds, and three blocked shots, all while helping the Boston Celtics spring ahead for a 134-107 win in the Space City.

In the process, Williams became just the 10th player in NBA history to log at least 16 points and 13 rebounds in a game while playing fewer than 20 minutes. Equally as impressive, he also became just the second Celtics player ever to produce at least that many points and rebounds while shooting 100 percent from the field, joining Ed Pinckney, who accomplished the feat on March 29, 1991.

This wasn’t Williams’ first historic time-related performance of the season, either. On Jan. 4, he became the first Celtics player in 54 years to corral at least 15 rebounds in a game while playing fewer than 20 minutes.

There has been a season-long theme of Williams stuffing the stat sheet despite not playing extensive minutes, especially over the last 10 games. During that time, he has averaged 9.1 points on 71.4 percent shooting, along with 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and a team-high 2.7 blocks per game, while earning 18.6 minutes per contest. On a per-36-minute basis, that would translate to 17.6 points, 14.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 5.2 blocks.

So that begs the question, why are his minutes still hovering around 20 per game?

Well, there are a few reasons behind that, including the fact that the Celtics are currently dealing with somewhat of a frontcourt logjam with Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson also deserving plenty of minutes at the center position. But the main reason is that the team has been cautious in ramping up Williams’ playing time this season, considering how he missed most of last season with a hip injury.

The good news is that Williams stated Sunday night that his hip is “feeling great.” The even better news is that it appears as though his minutes will start to rise as the second half of the season picks up.

“I just think we can make it so that he can play more, and more, and more as the season goes on,” said head coach Brad Stevens. “Again, the density of the games and his history, especially last year, we’re just being conservative. But he’s getting a lot better. You can see that. And he’s able to play a little bit longer stints than he has in the past, because he plays really hard when he’s out there.”

The idea of earning more minutes made Williams’ eyes light up late Sunday night.

“I want as many minutes as I can get,” he eagerly stated. “My minutes ramping up is just a dream come true. I just gotta lock in more.”

If Timelord can lock in even more than he has of late, then daylight won’t be the only thing that’ll need saving this spring; the whole league will need saving at this rate.