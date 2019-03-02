Jaylen Gives C’s Enough Crunch-Time Juice to Squeeze Out of Skid

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics found themselves staring at the possibility of a fifth consecutive loss Friday night, as they entered the fourth quarter at TD Garden facing a one-point deficit to the Washington Wizards.

In order to avoid a familiar fate, the C’s just needed more juice. So, the man who they call “Juice” stepped in and lived up to his moniker.

Over the ensuing 12 minutes, Jaylen Brown put on a display of hustle and grit that could not be matched on either end of the floor, helping the Celtics to close out their first win out of the All-Star break, 107-96.

Prior to the fourth quarter, Brown’s name hadn’t popped up much, as he had tallied just two points on 1-of-5 shooting through the first three frames. But once the pressure was on, he completely flipped a switch.

The 22-year-old wing opened up the final quarter with five straight points, canning a trey from the right wing and then knocking down a pair of free throws that were earned after he was fouled on a baseline drive.

That forceful start to the frame set the tone for Brown, who would tally 11 points over the final 12 minutes, more than doubling up the next-highest scorer during that span.

“He’s being aggressive,” teammate Kyrie Irving pointed out after the game. “He’s learning how to play without the basketball, making little plays in order to get himself open, and just being efficient in his spots. That’s the effort we need to be successful every single night.”

As great as he was on the offensive end, Brown was even better on the other side of the ball. Throughout the quarter, he tenaciously pursued loose balls, deflected passes and wreaked havoc all over the defensive end.

Most impressively, Brown took on the task of defending Bradley Beal, one of the hottest scorers in the NBA, who had 27 points to his name through the first three frames. With Brown guarding him for most of the fourth, Beal was limited to just two points on 1-of-5 shooting, while turning the ball over twice.

“He was really tough,” C’s coach Brad Stevens said of Brown’s performance. “He was into the ball. He didn’t have a great shooting night (4-of-13 from the field), as a lot of us didn’t have a great shooting night, but I thought for the most part really played with great purpose and I thought really took the challenge of guarding Bradley Beal in the fourth quarter and did a good job on him.”

Defensive guru Marcus Smart described Brown’s ball-hawking performance with one word: “Ridiculous.”

“He looked like me out there, diving for balls and things like that,” Smart went on to say. “We need Jaylen to do that every day. He has the athletic ability to do it. He has the potential to be a great two-way player so, once he finally gets that down it will be hard for anybody to keep him off the court.”

Because of that outstanding two-way play, Stevens simply could not take Brown off the court during crunch time. In fact, it was the second consecutive game in which the third-year wing earned significant crunch time minutes, having played all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter during Wednesday night’s 97-92 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Stevens indicated after the game that Brown’s agility and ability to switch are key defensive traits to have on the floor in close matchups. Add those skills to his strong play of late, and it’s a no-brainer to have Brown on the court when a game is on the line.

“He’s really played well for a pretty decent stretch now,” Stevens noted. “And even again tonight, when he didn’t make shots, I thought he had a large impact on the game.”

Brown’s impact was contagious Friday night, in that his grit and hustle rubbed off on his teammates to help energize a well-rounded team effort on both sides of the ball. He was just the Juice that the Celtics needed to help squeeze them out of their post-All-Star skid.