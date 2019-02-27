C’s Eye Redemption in 2nd Night of Back-to-Back After Falling in Toronto

TORONTO – At times, the second game of a back-to-back can be a blessing in disguise. Wednesday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers may be one of those occasions for the Boston Celtics.

After falling 118-95 to the Toronto Raptors Tuesday night, there is nothing that the C’s want more than to get back up and try again. In returning south of the border back to Boston, they’ll get their wish, as they attempt to rinse their blowout loss to the Raptors down the drain with a bounce-back win on their home court.

“We just have to move on, honestly,” C’s point guard Kyrie Irving stated post-game inside the visitor’s locker room at Scotiabank Arena. “It’s a quick turnaround, so take our lessons from this game and get ready for a mean, two-headed monster in Portland. We know what they bring. We lost to them up in Portland – a tough game – so, we owe them one. But this is just part of the NBA: just having a quick turnaround and being able to perform the next night.”

Ugly losses are also part of the NBA, and every team in the league experiences them. Tuesday night’s defeat had “ugly” written all over it, as the C’s allowed multiple runs and struggled throughout the majority of the second and third quarters.

But it’s all about how a team responds to those ugly losses. Will they fold or will they pick themselves back up again?

Al Horford expects nothing less from the C's than to fall into the latter category.

“We’ve got to stick together,” Horford insisted. “It’s disappointing – the loss – but the good thing I see in this is that we get to go home and play at the Garden tomorrow. I’m excited about that.”

The Celtics should be excited about that, because they have thrived at TD Garden this season. Boston has compiled an impressive, 23-8 record at home, including a 14-3 mark in its last 17 contests on the Red Auerbach Parquet Floor.

The C’s should also be excited about the fact that their next three contests will all take place in Boston before they head out West for their last major road trip of the season.

Starting off against Portland will be no easy task, as the Trail Blazers (37-23) come into Boston riding a four-game winning streak. With that being said, the Celtics are hungry to turn things around as soon as possible after Tuesday’s tough defeat, so they do not want to let this opportunity to slip through their grasp.

“We’ve got a chance to redeem ourselves tomorrow,” said forward Marcus Morris. “We can’t really dwell on this loss, man. We’ve gotta go back to Boston and get a win.”

If the Celtics manage to do that, then the second game of this challenging back-to-back will truly wind up being a blessing in disguise.