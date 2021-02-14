As C’s Push Through Rough Patch, Walker Offers Level-Headed Perspective

The Boston Celtics continued through their rough patch Sunday afternoon as they dropped their ninth game out of their last 14 in a 104-91 loss

It’s easy for a team’s frustration to mount while going through a rough patch, and that’s why it is so important to have a level-headed leader like the Boston Celtics have in Kemba Walker

After dropping their 10th game in their last 15 outings in the form of a 104-91 loss to the Washington Wizards Sunday afternoon, Walker offered a sensible perspective on the normalcy of the struggles that his team is going through and how he expects to persevere.

“Teams go through adversity every single year at some point in the season,” Walker stated. “It’s all about how you overcome it. The only way you can overcome adversity is by doing it as a whole, doing it together. And that we will do.”

It’s easier said than done, but Walker does have a point.

Every team in the league, even the contenders, experience a rough patch or two over the course of a long season. For the Celtics, this has been a brutal stretch, but their recent lack of success can be attributed to a number of uncontrollable factors.

For one, every single one of its core players has dealt with some sort of injury or illness. For Walker, it’s been his knee rehab. For Marcus Smart, it’s his torn calf muscle. For Jaylen Brown, it’s his knee tendonitis. For Tristan Thompson, it was his strained hamstring at the beginning of the season. For Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams, it was their positive COVID-19 tests. And so on.

Then there’s the fact that Boston has had an unbelievably challenging travel situation of late. Prior to Friday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, the Celtics had to travel for 11 consecutive games, not once staying in the same city for more than one matchup dating back to their two-game tilt in Philadelphia in mid-January.

So yeah, it’s no wonder they’re going through some adversity right now. But they’re never going to be able to break out of it without a positive, realistic outlook.

“We’ve got to change some things, and we will. We will,” Walker assured. “I’m very confident that we will change things and we will continue to get better. It’ll change because it’s not a great feeling the way we’re playing. It can’t get no worse than this. We’re going to fix it.”

Walker has personally begun to fix some of the individual struggles he had been facing, as he put forth his second straight solid effort Sunday afternoon. He accounted for more than a quarter of his team’s scoring, putting a season-high 25 points on the board just three days after scoring 21 against the Toronto Raptors.

This was the first game where Walker really looked like his old self, as he was scoring in every which way: finishing in traffic, hitting mid-range jumpers and knocking down step-back 3-pointers.

Of course, none of that mattered to him in the immediate aftermath of the loss as he noted bluntly, “I’d rather win.”

But it was at least a promising sign for the four-time All-Star. Not that any of his teammates or coaches were worried by his slow start in the first place.

“He's a pro. He's a winner. He's tough. He cares,” said head coach Brad Stevens. “He's all that, he's all that's good. He played with some heart in a lot of situations today and was the loudest voice on the team all afternoon.”

Walker will continue to be that voice for the Celtics as they fight through this rough patch. He knows the schedule won’t be getting any easier from now until the All-Star break, but he also believes that this team has the talent to pull itself together.

“We’re going to continue to watch film and learn from our mistakes and get better,” Walker said. “We’ll figure it out. I’m gonna get my guys together and we’ll figure it out.”