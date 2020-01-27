Celtics, Pelicans Mourn Loss of Kobe During Emotional Night in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS – A cloud of sadness engulfed Sunday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans, following the death of NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others, was killed during a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

News of Bryant’s death went public less than three and a half hours before Sunday’s game between the Celtics and the Pelicans was scheduled to tip off. It shook both teams and the entire NBA at their core.

“I didn’t know that it was real, to be honest,” Gordon Hayward said postgame while holding back tears. “I definitely looked it up for myself. I was heartbroken. Heartbroken for his family.”

With broken hearts, the Pelicans and the Celtics did their best to pick up the pieces and commemorate Bryant’s life during the moments leading up to tip-off and shortly thereafter.

New Orleans held an emotional, 24-second moment of silence prior to the game, which led to chants of “Kobe! Kobe!” erupting throughout the arena.

Here is the emotional 24-second moment of silence the Pelicans held before tonight's game. You could feel the raw emotion inside this arena.

Each team then dribbled the clock out on their first possession of the game for a 24-second shot clock violation, joining many other teams around the league that had already done or planned to do the same.

Bigger than basketball.



Bigger than basketball.

Rest In Peace, 24

Each act was a salute to Bryant’s No. 24 jersey, which, along with his No. 8 jersey, is retired by the Lakers.

“It was obviously a beautiful tribute,” Brad Stevens said. “I’m sure they had it all around the league.”

Even after the tributes passed, the cloud of sadness remained. There was an aura inside of the Smoothie King Center that just felt off, as Hayward alluded to when saying, “It was different today.”

Both teams were forced to play a basketball game just hours after learning of the news. It threw off their pregame routines, and undoubtedly held control of some of their mental space throughout the evening. That’s what happens when a legend is suddenly lost in such tragic fashion.

Kemba Walker gave some context as to what the locker room felt like in the hours and minutes leading up to tip-off.

“It was pretty down, which I’m pretty sure is expected. I’m pretty sure it was like that everywhere,” he said. “Just quiet. I think everyone was just still in shock. He just tweeted yesterday for LeBron (James), man... It just happened so suddenly.”

Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, revealed the fashion in which he learned of the overwhelming news. “I woke up from a nap today and I don’t think I’ll ever forget where I was at, and what time it was and things like that,” Brown said, “because it was the last thing you wanted or expected to hear.”

The charge of emotions that followed led to a sloppy contest between two teams that were not in a healthy state of mind. The game featured 34 combined turnovers and spotty shooting from both sides before New Orleans captured a 123-108 victory.

After the contest, players spoke about the legacy Bryant left behind, as well as memories they hold from his lifetime.

“His mentality, his thirst to win, all of that type stuff that you saw and felt when he was out there,” said Brown, who revealed that the first NBA game he ever asked his mom to bring him to was one that involved Bryant. “How he carried himself as a champion in everything he did, that mindset still will remain forever. That Mamba Mentality is gonna be around forever.”

Walker added, “He just had so much respect around this league, from players around the world, from fans around the world. Man, we love Kobe. Everybody.”

Hayward, meanwhile, recalled a week that he took out of his offseason training program in recent years to train with Bryant in Newport Beach, California. Hayward said that he still cherishes that experience, and has saved all of the insight Bryant passed along to him via messages and emails.

While these memories and Bryant’s legacy will live on forever, they do not lessen the pain being felt by Bryant’s family and friends, his fans, the NBA community, and the world at large. Sunday’s tragedy was nothing short of devastating.

“Being a father, my stomach is hurting,” said Hayward. “It still is hurting. There’s nothing that you can say to make it better.”

That, however, won’t stop the Celtics from relaying their condolences to Bryant’s family, and from letting the world know just how much they appreciated No. 24.

“I just want to let them know that we love Kobe,” Walker, a competitor of Bryant’s ilk, stated. “We respect him. We respect the family.”