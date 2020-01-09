C’s Take Valuable Lesson Out of Wednesday’s Loss to Spurs

BOSTON – Coach Brad Stevens believes that Wednesday night’s 129-114 loss to the San Antonio Spurs served as a solid reminder to his Boston Celtics: “If you don’t match the other team, you are going to get pounded.”

It’s a lesson that the Celtics learned the hard way against one of the hardest-working teams in the NBA, as San Antonio got off to a 22-3 lead out of the gate and never looked back. It marked the fourth straight game in which Boston allowed the opposition to take a sizeable lead in the first quarter, and the second straight that resulted in a loss after falling to Washington, 99-94, Monday night.

“We didn’t play hard enough,” Stevens bluntly stated. “San Antonio played hard and we didn’t. We hoped a few shots went in so we could stay afloat. But we’re not playing hard enough the last two games, bottom line. The other teams deserve credit for beating us. Washington played great. I don’t want to take anything away from them. San Antonio was awesome. They were awesome against the Bucks (Monday night during a 126-104 win). But if you’re not going to play to your max, then you’re going to get beat in this league. And often badly.”

What hurt the Celtics early on was their inability to convert on open looks, as they shot just 37.8 percent from the field during the first half and 41.6 percent for the game. Conversely, the Spurs seemed to be making every shot that left their fingertips, even the tough ones, as they shot 60.4 percent during the first half and 55.2 percent for the game.

“They were hitting shots, some of them were well-contested shots, and at the same time we were getting wide-open shots that we were just missing,” said Gordon Hayward, who led the C’s in scoring with 18 points. “But certainly, we have to find a way to bring more energy and be more disruptive, I guess on the defensive end.”

Hayward went on to suggest that Boston’s defensive lapses may have gone hand-in-hand with its offensive struggles.

“Sometimes it allows the other team to get into transition and run,” he said of his team’s misses. “That’s the whole point of getting stops is that you can maybe counter on the other and play when the defense isn’t set. I think initially for the most part, they were hitting contested shots, and sometimes when teams are coming on the break at you, they’re moving a little faster, it’s harder to defend, they have some juice, some rhythm, and now we’ve got to go down on the other end when they’re set because they’re scoring, so it definitely compounds.”

The Celtics have been frustrated by such struggles in the past few games and acknowledge that they need to come out of the gate with more energy on both ends. They’re hoping that this stretch is simply a brief dip in what has been a successful campaign so far.

“I think you know you are going to go through this in the regular season,” Stevens said of the stretch. “It’s just a matter of if you stop it or not. I thought in the first half, they played with so much purpose and intent and we played just sloppy. There is a level of competitive effort that it takes to be in a game, let alone win a game, and we just didn’t have it tonight.”

The beautiful thing about the NBA, as Hayward went on to point out, is that there will be another opportunity tomorrow to start off with a clean slate. The C’s will take the lessons they’ve learned in the past two losses into Philadelphia, where they hope to turn things around against their Atlantic Division rival 76ers.

“We get another chance tomorrow to try to prove ourselves and try to forget this one,” Hayward said. “I think with each game you try to learn from it, take some of the things you did well and see that; take some of the things you didn’t do well and see that too, and try to improve on the next one. That’s what we’ve got to do.”