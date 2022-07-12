Gallinari Adds Size, Offensive Firepower to Boston's Bench

The Boston Celtics made their first splash of free agency Tuesday morning by signing Danilo Gallinari, a 14-year veteran sharpshooter who should add size and scoring to Boston’s bench.

Gallinari is the second major addition that the C’s have made in the past four days after acquiring Malcolm Brogdon, a versatile combo guard, via a trade with the Indiana Pacers Saturday afternoon.

“We are thrilled to welcome Danilo to Boston”, Celtics President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens stated Tuesday morning. “With his elite shooting abilities, he has long been established as of the league’s best scorers with size.”

The 6-foot-10 power forward played his last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to San Antonio last week in the deal that landed Dejounte Murray in Atlanta. The Spurs subsequently bought out Gallinari’s contract, which allowed him to sign with the C’s.

Last season with the Hawks, while playing mostly in a bench role, Gallinari averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and `1.5 assists while shooting 43.4 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from 3-point range, and 90.4 percent from the free-throw line. The soon-to-be 34-year-old has career averages of 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists to go along with shooting clips of 42.8 percent from the field, 38.2 percent from long range, and 87.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Gallinari is a fearless 3-point shooter, who can make shots off the catch and off the dribble. He’s shot above 40 percent from deep in three of the past four seasons while averaging 5.5 attempts from long range during that span. He’s made 1,426 career 3-pointers, which is the fifth most all-time by a player 6-foot-10 or taller, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Italy’s all-time leading NBA scorer also boasts excellent free-throw efficiency, having shot above 90 percent from the line in five of his last six seasons.

The Celtics missed having a consistent scoring threat in their second unit last season, finishing in the bottom five in bench scoring at 30.2 points per game. Gallinari should aid them significantly in that aspect and should ultimately take some offensive pressure off Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Although his scoring was down from his career average last season, Gallinari still boasted a 118.4 offensive rating. The Celtics know just how lethal he can be, as he’s torched them on many occasions over the years.

His most notable performance against the Celtics came on Feb. 24, 2021, when he poured in 38 points on a career-best 10-of-12 shooting from 3-point range. The effort tied him with Peja Stojakovic for the tallest player in NBA history to make at least 10 triples in a game.

Gallinari is also an efficient scorer in the post and could even play center if the Celtics decide to go small. After all, he is now the tallest member of the Celtics' regular rotation and has some bulk at 236 pounds.

Aside from his scoring ability, Gallinari excels with ball security. He’s averaged just 1.2 turnovers per game in his career, including a minuscule 0.6 per game last season.

A consistent offensive weapon was exactly what Boston’s bench needed during its Finals run this past season, and moving forward they’ll have two in Brogdon and Gallinari.