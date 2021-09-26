Five Facts: Fernando, Hauser, Hernangomez, Richardson, Schroder

The Boston Celtics have added five totally new faces to their roster heading into the 2021-22 season, and now it's time to get to know a little bit about them.

We've dug up five fun facts on each of the first-year Celts, so brush up on your team trivia below as they prepare to make their respective marks on the organization.

Bruno Fernando

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound center joins the Celtics after spending his first two NBA seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. Here are his five facts:

Fernando's favorite basketball player of all time is Kevin Garnett, after whom he models his on-court energy and intensity.



The Luanda, Angola native first caught the eye of U.S. scouts while playing in the 2014 FIBA U-17 World Championship as a member of the Angolan national team.



During his 2018-19 sophomore season at the University of Maryland, Fernando tallied 22 double-doubles, the second-most both in the nation and in program history.



Fernando became the first Angolan player in NBA history after being selected 34th overall by Philadelphia in the 2019 Draft.



The 23-year-old is the second-youngest of eight children. He has four brothers and three sisters and is the only one who stands at least six feet tall.

Sam Hauser

The 6-foot-8 wing out of the University of Virginia signed a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics/Maine Celtics this past summer. Here are his five facts:

Hauser was named 2016 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year and Wisconsin Mr. Basketball during his senior year at Stevens Point Area Senior High School after averaging 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.1 blocks per game, while leading his team to an undefeated record and its second straight Division 1 state championship.



The Green Bay native spent his first three collegiate campaigns at Marquette University, including one year with his younger brother Joey, before transferring to UVA for his final season of eligibility.



Last season at UVA, Hauser ranked first in the ACC in 3-point percentage (41.7 percent), second in made 3-pointers (2.5 per game), sixth in field-goal percentage (50.3 percent), seventh in scoring (16.0 PPG), 12th in minutes (34.2 per game) and 13th in rebounding (6.8 RPG).



Hauser majored in youth and social innovation at UVA’s Curry School of Education and Human Development.



The 23-year-old shot 12-of-26 (46.9 percent) from 3-point range during five appearances in the 2021 Summer League.

Juancho Hernangomez

The 6-foot-9 forward joins the Celtics with five years of NBA experience under his belt. He previously played for Denver and Minnesota, compiling career averages of 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Here are his five facts:

Hernangomez's older brother Willy plays center for the New Orleans Pelicans. They are the second pair of Spanish brothers in NBA history (Marc Gasol and Pau Gasol).



The Hernangomez brothers aren’t the only ones in their family with basketball ties. Their mother, Margarita Geuer Draeger, won the FIBA European Championship with Spain in 1993, their father, Guillermo, played professionally for Real Madrid and Estudiantes, and their younger sister, Andrea, plays for Estudiantes’ youth team.



During the summer of 2019, Hernangomez helped to lead Spain to a FIBA World Cup gold medal, finishing as the team’s third-leading scorer behind Ricky Rubio and Marc Gasol.



Last season with the Timberwolves, Hernangomez averaged a career-best 7.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, while playing 17.3 minutes per contest.



Hernangomez has a “lucky flower” tattoo on his right wrist, which closely resembles the Celtics shamrock.

Josh Richardson

The 6-foot-6 wing joins the Celtics with six years of NBA experience on his resumé. He previously played for Miami, Philadelphia, and Dallas, accumulating career averages of 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Here are his five facts:

Richardson’s father, Michael, is a retired Oklahoma City firefighter. His is mother, Alice, is an ordained Baptist minister and a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. And his older sister, Alex, played Division I basketball at Oklahoma State.



The 28-year-old is rejoining forces with two of his former 76ers colleagues in Al Horford, who is returning for his second stint with the Celtics, and new head coach Ime Udoka, an assistant of Brett Brown's during the 2019-20 season.



Richardson graduated from Tennessee with a degree in psychology. He is one of two Celtics players with a bachelor’s from UT along with his friend, Grant Williams, who majored in supply chain management.



Richardson enjoys playing classical piano. He says he’d like to be a rock star if he wasn’t in the NBA.



Richardson and new Celtics teammate Dennis Schroder were born on the same day – Sept. 15, 1993.

Dennis Schroder

The 6-foot-3 guard joins the Celtics with eight years of NBA experience to his name. He previously played for Atlanta, Oklahoma City, and the Los Angeles Lakers, boasting career averages of 14.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. Here are his five facts: