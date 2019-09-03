Tatum, Walker Come Through in Clutch as USA Sneaks Past Turkey

Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker led Team USA to a wild, 93-92, overtime victory over Turkey Tuesday morning during the first round of the FIBA World Cup in Shanghai. The victory, however, may have come at a cost, as Tatum injured himself during the final play of the game.

Here are a few key Celtics-related takeaways from the match:

Clutch Celts

Team USA (2-0) would have been dealt a shocking defeat Tuesday if it weren’t for the handful of clutch plays that were made down the stretch by both Tatum (11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks) and Walker (14 points, six rebounds, seven assists, three steals).

First, there was Walker’s game-saving offensive rebound with 11 seconds remaining in regulation. USA was trailing 81-79 at the time, when Kris Middleton rose up for a go-ahead 3. His attempt clanked off the rim, but Walker was there to grab the board, keeping squad alive.

Tatum found himself with the ball in his hands a few moments later and went up for another game-winning attempt from deep, only to be fouled while in the act of shooting. With the game in his hands, Tatum made the first free-throw attempt, missed the second, and then sunk the third to send the game into OT.

Turkey retook the lead early in overtime, as it jumped out to an 89-84 advantage during the first two minutes, but then Tatum and Walker took over.

Walker brought USA within two on a pull-up 3-pointer with 2:52 remaining, and then canned a game-tying, step-back jumper on the very next possession. Ersan Ilyasova, who led the game with 23 points and 14 rebounds, had a chance to give Turkey the lead on its next trip up the floor, but Tatum stole the ball from the Milwaukee Bucks forward and went coast-to-coast for the go-ahead layup with 1:50 left in the game.

Cedi Osman put Turkey back up 92-91 with an and-one layup, but his team missed four consecutive free throws during the final nine seconds that would have likely clinched the game. Team USA took advantage on the final possession of the game, as Tatum dished off a pass to a driving Middleton, who was fouled with 2.1 seconds left, and then delivered the game-tying and winning free throws.

A Bittersweet Ending

The thrilling victory may have come at a cost, as Jayson Tatum injured his ankle on the final play of the game.

Tatum stumbled in the restricted area after dishing the ball off to Middleton for the game-winning play and appeared to roll his left ankle before tumbling to the hardwood. He limped gingerly off the court and was then helped back into the locker room.

Tatum was officially diagnosed with a sprained left ankle and will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

Walker Making his Mark on D

Walker doesn’t always get the praise that he deserves on the defensive side of the ball, but his impact on that end Tuesday could not go unnoticed.

The three-time All-Star showed off his ball-hawking abilities, as he led the game with three steals. He achieved two of those snags by stripping the ball right out of the hands of a driving opponent.

Walker’s display of lightning-quick reflexes on the defensive end should give Celtics fans even more to look forward to this season on top of his already polished offensive game.

Limited Roles for Brown and Smart

The other half of Team Shamrock didn’t get a lot of exposure Tuesday morning, as both Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart played limited minutes for Team USA.

Smart logged five points and one assist during 11 minutes of action, while Brown recorded one point and one rebound during 6 minutes of play.

Depending on Tatum’s health, Brown could see an uptick in minutes Thursday morning when USA takes on Japan.