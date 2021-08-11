Marcus Smart's Top 5 Performances from the 2020-21 Season

The Boston Celtics gave Marcus Smart more control as a playmaker this past season and as a result, he produced the strongest offensive season of his career with personal best marks of 13.1 points and 5.7 assists per game.

Although he played in only 48 games, the seventh-year point guard still managed to cram in some of the finer performances of his career, five of which we have highlighted below.

5. March 11 at Brooklyn

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF ST TO BS PTS 20:55 4-6 3-5 8-9 -12 2 0 2 2 4 0 0 1 19

Here's what happened...

Smart missed the entire second quarter of the season due to a torn left calf muscle, but that didn’t stop him from having a strong second half upon his return. In fact, one of his better performances came during his very first game back and against one of the best teams in the NBA. Smart returned to action against the Brooklyn Nets on March 11 and poured in 19 points despite being limited to less than 21 minutes off the bench. It was by far his best points-per-minute production of the season, as he shot 4-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range. He also showed no sign of discomfort in driving to the basket and drawing contact, as he went to the free-throw line nine times, where he converted all but one attempt. Smart also grabbed two offensive rebounds, dished out two assists, and did not commit a single turnover, all in spite of a 121-109 loss.

4. Jan. 25 at Chicago

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF ST TO BS PTS 25:40 4-6 1-3 4-4 +21 0 5 5 11 2 2 3 1 13

Here's what happened...

As we previously mentioned, this was a season in which Smart shined as a facilitator. One of his best playmaking efforts came on Jan. 25 in Chicago, where he turned in a double-double effort of 13 points and 11 assists. Although it wasn’t his best assist effort from a volume standpoint (12 assists in 46 minutes on April 30. vs. Minnesota), it was certainly his greatest from an efficiency standpoint, as he dished out those 11 dimes all in less than 26 minutes of action. Smart didn’t focus much on scoring for himself in this game, though he did shoot an efficient 4-of-6 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. He also corralled five rebounds, snagged two steals, and blocked one shot. The greatest indicator of Smart’s impact was his game-best plus/minus mark of plus-21 during the 119-103 road victory.

3. March 26 at Milwaukee

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF ST TO BS PTS 33:53 8-15 7-10 0-0 +20 1 7 8 3 2 1 3 0 23

Here's what happened...

Smart isn’t shy about letting it fly from long range, and his most prolific 3-point shooting performance happened to come against the best team in the league. During a March 26 matchup with the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, Smart caught fire and shot a season-best 7-of-10 from long range. He also logged eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal during his 34 minutes of action, while helping to lead the Celtics to a 122-114 win on the road. On the defensive end, he helped to limit Milwaukee’s star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton to just 35 combined points on 23 field-goal attempts. And once again, Smart led the game in plus/minus with a plus-20, while his team was outscored by 12 when he was on the bench.

2. May 28 vs. Brooklyn

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF ST TO BS PTS 39:06 8-11 5-8 2-2 +1 0 3 3 6 3 1 4 0 23

Here's what happened...

In the Playoffs, Smart was relied upon to step up offensively to help fill the void of Jaylen Brown after Brown had to undergo season-ending surgery on his left wrist. He answered the call by averaging 17.8 points and 6.0 assists per game during Boston’s first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets. Smart’s best performance came during its lone win of the series in Game 3 when he logged 23 points, six assists, three rebounds, and one steal during 39 minutes of action. He shot an efficient 8-of-11 from the field, 5-of-8 from 3-point range, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. On the other end of the floor, he helped to limit All-NBA point guard Kyrie Irving to just 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting to go along with only two assists, which helped the Celtics pull off a 125-119 upset victory at TD Garden.

1. April 9 vs. Minnesota

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF ST TO BS PTS 41:05 7-12 4-8 6-7 +1 2 4 6 8 3 2 2 0 24

Here's what happened...

Jayson Tatum stole almost all of the spotlight on April 9, as he turned in his first career 50-piece in the scoring column with a 53-point effort against Minnesota. However, it also happened to be Smart’s best game of the season, as he amassed 24 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals during the 145-136 overtime victory at TD Garden. Over the course of 41 minutes, Smart shot 7-of-12 from the field, 4-of-8 from 3-point range, and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. He fell just one point shy of his season-high 25-point effort on Jan. 20 in Philadelphia; however, this was by far his most productive offensive game of the campaign as he helped to create a total of 43 points via his own scoring and assists.