Player-by-Player Breakdown of Summer League Roster

THE BALL HANDLERS

Kadeem Allen | Guard • 6’3” • 200 lbs

Kadeem Allen returns for his second straight Summer League with the Celtics. He was a two-way player for the C’s last season, appearing in 18 games for Boston and 33 games for its G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. Allen, who averaged 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game with Maine, could be in line to take over the starting point guard role for the Summer Celtics this season. Demetrius Jackson started for Boston last summer.

Pierria Henry | Guard • 6’5” • 197 lbs

Pierria Henry played four seasons at UNC Charlotte, graduating in 2015 after rattling off three straight seasons of averaging at least 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He spent last season playing in the EuroLeague for Turkish team Tofas Bursa, where he averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game over 10 contests. He finished at an extremely high rate inside the arc, where he made 64.6 percent of his shots. He also made 42.9 percent of his 3-pointers.

Jordan Loyd | Guard • 6’4” • 210 lbs

Jordan Loyd is a 6-foot-4 guard who played his college ball at Furman University and at the University of Indianapolis. He had a stint in the G-League with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants for the 2016-17 season and played last season for Hapoel Eilat of the Israeli Premier League. He averaged 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals while earning All-Israeli League Second Team honors.

THE WINGS

Semi Ojeleye | Forward • 6’7” • 241 lbs

There may be no player better primed for a year-over-year Summer League improvement than Semi Ojeleye. Ojeleye, the 37th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, played for the Summer C’s last year, but that was before he turned into a true piece of Boston’s regular-season and postseason rotation. Ojeleye averaged only 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game over 73 regular-season appearances, but he is a legitimate 3-and-D prospect for Boston. Expect to see him expand upon his game and offer more than a 3-and-D role this summer.

Jabari Bird | Guard/Forward • 6’6” • 198 lbs

Jabari Bird is one of four players on this roster who were under contract with the Celtics for all of last season. Bird, like Allen, was a two-way player for the C’s. He appeared in 13 games for Boston and 20 games for Maine during a season that was hampered by injuries. He’s a long, athletic shooter who averaged 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals last season for the Red Claws. He also scored a career-high 15 points for Boston on April 6 against Chicago.

Justin Bibbs | Guard • 6’5” • 220 lbs

Justin Bibbs just completed a four-year career at Virginia Tech, where he started 30 games last season while becoming the 20th player in school history to score at least 1,400 career points. He is a shooter who connected on 42.4 percent of his 3-pointers during his collegiate career. Bibbs averaged 13.3 PPG last season.

Demetrius Conger | Forward • 6’6” • 205 lbs

Demetrius Conger is a 6-foot-6 forward who played four years at St. Bonaventure. He played professionally last season in Australia for the Ilawarra Hawks, where he averaged 19.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He finished second in league MVP voting and earned All-NBL First Team honors.

Daniel Dixon | Forward • 6’6” • 210 lbs

Daniel Dixon played four years at William & Mary and averaged 19.2 PPG and earned All-CAA First Team honors during his final season. He played last season for the Maine Red Claws, where he started 25 games and averaged 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Jarell Eddie | Forward • 6’8” • 218 lbs

Jarell Eddie made an appearance with the Celtics this past season. Eddie signed a 10-day contract with Boston and appeared in two games. He spent the majority of the season with the Windy City Bulls, with whom he averaged 17.5 PPG. Eddie shot a scoring 44.0 percent from 3-point range this past season, and made 49.3 percent of his 3s during the 2016-17 G-League season.

THE BIGS

Guerschon Yabusele is entering his second Summer League with the Celtics and his second season in the NBA. He split last season between Boston, where he played in 33 games, and Maine, where he played in 14 games. Amid scattered minutes, Yabusele averaged 2.4 PPG and 1.6 RPG while shooting 42.6 percent from the field. His role in Maine, however, is likely more comparative to the way he’ll be utilized this summer; he averaged 20.3 PPG, 7.9 RPG and 2.7 APG for the Red Claws while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from long distance.

Robert Williams | Forward/Center • 6’10” • 241 lbs

We’ve heard a lot about the shot-blocking abilities of No. 27 overall pick Rob Williams. Now it’s time to see it in action. Williams, who was Boston’s only draft pick this season, was chosen as the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year during both of his collegiate seasons. He averaged 2.5 blocks per game, to go along with 11.1 PPG and 8.7 RPG, during his career at Texas A&M.

Jarrod Uthoff | Forward • 6’9” • 221 lbs

Jarrod Uthoff played three seasons at Iowa and started each of his 67 games during his final two seasons. His final season at Iowa was the 2015-16 season. He spent last season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League and averaged 16.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He’s 6-foot-9 and can stretch it out to the 3-point line, where he shot 38.1 percent last season.

Hassan Martin | Forward • 6’7” • 235 lbs

Hassan Martin knows the Celtics well, because he went to school down the road at the University of Rhode Island. Martin played four seasons at Rhode Island and compiled averages of 13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game as a senior during the 2016-17 season. Martin played for Orlando's Summer League team last summer, and spent last season with the Ryukyu Golden Kings of the Japanese League, where he averaged 15.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.