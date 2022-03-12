Kevin Garnett's Top 5 Performances with the C's

Kevin Garnett brought an unmatched level of intensity into every game that he played for the Celtics throughout his six seasons in Boston, and that often led to his domination of the opposition.

As the Celtics get ready to retire his No. 5 jersey patch to the rafters Sunday afternoon, we’re taking a look back at five of the most spectacular performances that helped enable KG to earn his place among the franchise’s legends.

5. Nov. 2, 2007 vs. Washington

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- ORB DRB REB AST PF STL TOV BLK PTS 38:08 9-17 0-0 4-4 +16 2 18 20 5 2 3 3 3 22

Here's what happened...

When it comes to first impressions, Kevin Garnett couldn’t have left a better one upon Celtics fans. His debut performance against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 2, 2007, happened to be one of the best of his career, as he tipped off the season to the tune of 22 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks in a 103-83, blowout win at TD Garden. For KG, it was the only 20-20 performance of his tenure in Boston, and it just so happened to come in his very first game in a Celtics uniform. It also set the tone for his Defensive Player of the Year campaign and was the first of many steps he took in helping the franchise carve out its path to the 2008 title.

4. May 14, 2008 vs. Cleveland

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- ORB DRB REB AST PF STL TOV BLK PTS 41:10 12-19 0-0 2-2 +15 5 11 16 4 3 2 0 3 26

Here's what happened...

The 2008 Eastern Conference semifinals was known for its battles between Paul Pierce and LeBron James. However, in Game 5, Kevin Garnett got in on the action as well. While James (35 points) and Pierce (29 points) led their respective teams in scoring, Garnett was without a doubt the player of the game, as he recorded 26 points on 12-of-19 shooting, 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks during 41-plus minutes of turnover-free action. His combined effort with Pierce, along with a 20-point, 13-assist performance from Rajon Rondo, helped Boston snag a 96-89 win at TD Garden, giving it a 3-2 lead in the series against Cleveland.

3. May 7, 2011 vs. Miami

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- ORB DRB REB AST PF STL TOV BLK PTS 37:47 13-20 0-1 2-2 +17 4 14 18 1 3 2 0 0 28

Here's what happened...

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat was remembered for two reasons. It was the game where Rajon Rondo dislocated his elbow and somehow played through the pain while dishing out 11 assists. And it was the game where Kevin Garnett dominated Miami’s Big 3 with the best rebounding performance and one of the highest-scoring efforts of his Celtics postseason career. KG logged game-highs of 28 points and a career Celtics playoff high of 18 rebounds, to go along with one assist and two steals. He also didn’t commit a single turnover during his 38 minutes of action. On the defensive end, he held Hall-of-Fame big man Chris Bosh to just six points and five boards, while also helping to limit LeBron James to just 15 points, while leading the Celtics to a 97-81 win for their first victory of the series.

2. May 10, 2012 vs. Atlanta

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- ORB DRB REB AST PF STL TOV BLK PTS 38:32 10-19 0-0 8-10 +9 4 10 14 2 1 3 1 5 28

Here's what happened...

The Atlanta Hawks were just over 30 seconds away from capturing Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference quarterfinals over the Celtics and sending the series back to Atlanta for a Game 7. However, Kevin Garnett had other plans in mind. With 30.4 ticks left on the clock, KG knocked down a go-ahead mid-range jumper that would launch Boston past the Hawks with an 83-80 win and into the East semifinals. That shot capped off a stellar effort for Garnett, which included 28 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, three steals, and five blocks – a playoff career-high with the Celtics. Not to mention, this all came just a week shy of KG’s 36th birthday, as he showed the world that he still had plenty left in his tank.

1. June 17, 2008 vs. Los Angeles

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- ORB DRB REB AST PF STL TOV BLK PTS 35:39 10-18 0-1 6-7 +32 3 11 14 4 2 3 0 1 26

Here's what happened....

Kevin Garnett poured his heart and soul into bringing a championship banner to Boston, and his efforts culminated on June 17, 2008 with the most important performance of his entire career. Garnett and the Celtics entered Game 6 of the Finals with a 3-2 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he helped bring down the hammer on their archrival in a 131-92 title-clinching drubbing. KG logged game highs of 26 points and 14 rebounds, to go along with four assists, three steals, and one block. He also went mistake-free, not committing a single turnover during his 36 minutes of action. As green and white confetti rained down upon his face postgame, Garnett famously screamed, “Anything is possible!” One thing is for certain: that 2008 championship run would not have been possible if he hadn't turned in such spectacular performances along the way.