Jayson Tatum Caps Off Birthday Week with POTW Award

Jayson Tatum capped off his birthday week by earning some hardware Monday afternoon, as the NBA named him Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Feb. 28 – March 6.

It marked the 24-year-old’s sixth time earning the recognition, which moved him past Kevin Garnett and Isaiah Thomas into third place on the Celtics’ all-time list of winners behind only Paul Pierce (17) and Larry Bird (15).

In three appearances, Tatum produced an NBA-best 41.3 points per game, marking just the second time of his career averaging 40+ PPG over a week’s span (42.7 PPG from April 26, 2021 – May 2, 2021). There has been only one other instance in Celtics history of a player averaging 40-plus points in a week, and that was Larry Bird from March 11, 1985 – March 17, 1985.

Over the course of this past week, Tatum shot 52.5 percent from the field, 40.6 percent from 3-point range, and 84 percent from the free-throw line, while also tallying 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Tatum led Boston to a 3-0 record during that stretch, beating three opponents that are currently in the playoff picture with wins over Atlanta, Memphis, and Brooklyn. Each of those opponents also happened to include some of the league’s most elite scorers in Trae Young, Ja Morant, and Kevin Durant, whom Tatum outscored by a combined tally of 124-106.

You can check out more details of Tatum’s stellar seven-day stretch below:

3/1 vs. Atlanta

Tatum started off his week with a near-triple-double effort against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

JT compiled 33 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, as he outshined Young (31 points) while leading Boston to a 107-98 win.

Tatum shot 12-of-25 from the field, including 9-of-15 from inside the arc. He also knocked down 6-of-7 from the free-throw line and turned the ball over just twice during 39 minutes of action.

Tatum split his scoring almost perfectly between the two halves, dropping in 17 points during the first half and 16 points after the break. After trailing by as many as 14 points in the opening half, Boston outscored Atlanta’s high-octane offense, 56-33 in the second half, leading to a homestand-opening win at TD Garden.

Amazingly, that 33-point effort was Tatum’s “worst” of the week, as his scoring volume increased with each game.

3/3 vs. Memphis

Tatum celebrated his March 3 birthday with another massive scoring effort, logging 37 points against the Memphis Grizzlies in a 120-107 win at TD Garden.

Ja Morant, who was coming off a career-high 52-point outing, edged Tatum by one in the scoring column; however, Tatum was a bit more efficient than his superstar counterpart, finishing with one more field-goal make on four fewer attempts.

Tatum shot 14-of-25 from the field, including 12-of-18 from inside the 3-point arc. He also shot 7-of-8 from the free-throw line, grabbed six rebounds, dished out five assists, and blocked one shot in his second straight 39-minute outing.

This outing, however, was different from the previous one in that Tatum did most of his scoring in the second half. After putting up just 10 points in the first half, he dropped 27 into the scoring column after the break while guiding Boston to a 73-point second-half effort.

3/6 vs. Brooklyn

Tatum saved his best performance of the week for last, as he poured in a season-high 54 points on the Brooklyn Nets in a 126-120 win at TD Garden.

It was a matchup that Tatum had been anticipating in going up against one of his childhood idols in Kevin Durant. And JT blew KD out of the water, outscoring the former MVP by 17 points.

Tatum shot a whopping 16-of-30 from the field, 8-of-15 from 3-point range, and 14-of-17 from the free-throw line. He also corralled five rebounds, handed out three assists, and turned the ball over just twice in nearly 42 minutes of action.

For Tatum, it was the second-highest scoring effort of his career behind his 60-point outburst against San Antonio last April. Including the postseason, it was the sixth 50-point effort of his career, which is the most in franchise history over Larry Bird’s mark of four such efforts.