KG Honored to Join the Celtics Legends Who Inspired Him

BOSTON – When Kevin Garnett first stepped foot inside the Boston Celtics’ practice gym in the summer of 2007, his eyes were drawn upward. Staring in awe and appreciation of the 16 championship banners and 22 retired-number patches that hung above him, he had found the inspiration that would drive him for the remainder of his career with the storied franchise.

“Every morning I would come into practice, and I would look up at the banners,” Garnett recalled Thursday afternoon during a conference call with the media. “I would just look at them and I would go through each one, and before we had our own (in 2008), I would look at the light. [Former C’s head coach Doc Rivers] used to put a bright light on the space that had no banner, and I used to stare at that. I can say that the retired numbers and the banners was my driving force.”

The banners and numbers inspired KG in two different, yet interconnected, ways: he was driven to add a 17th banner above his head, and he wanted to go down as a Celtics Legend in the process.

It took less than a year for Garnett to accomplish the first goal, as he helped to raise Banner 17 in the spring of 2008, ending the organization’s 22-year championship drought.

The second goal was accomplished through six years (2007-13) of hard work and dedication for the franchise, during which he amassed averages of 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game, while also earning the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year, five All-Star appearance, one All-NBA nod, and four All-Defensive Team selections. On March 13, KG will be honored accordingly by having his No. 5 jersey patch added among those of the legends who came before him – the icons who inspired him every day.

“I’m super honored that the Celtics recognized me,” the Hall-of-Famer said of his upcoming jersey retirement. “This is a great honor for not just me, but my family. And obviously I know the Celtics' history. Coming into being a Celtic, I was always conscious of the ones that have come before me, laid the path before me. The Bill Russells and Satch Sanders’ and JoJo Whites. I’m aware of the history of the Celtics and the company and all the retired numbers. I haven’t had a chance to get lost in it, but I’m just honored. It’s an overwhelming feeling and I’m just super honored to be a part of the Celtic family and this great tradition.”

In order to become a part of the Celtics’ tradition, Garnett had to understand the franchise’s culture and how the Legends before became recognized as such. He had conversations with Celtics greats from various generations and learned what it would take to reach such legendary status in the eyes of the city and its fanbase.

“I heard Larry Bird say one time in his early years in Boston that the reason why he loved playing in front of the fans in Boston is because you couldn't fake them,” Garnett said. “You couldn't fool the fans. They knew when you was playing hard. They knew when you were giving your all. They have a sense of basketball history, and they have high basketball IQs. They cared and I never forgot that.”

Being someone who “never went at the game with less than 100 percent” effort, KG was built for Boston. And in speaking to guys like Russell, Bird, and Antoine Walker among others, he knew that he was in the right place to establish a legacy.

“After having those conversations, I told myself that I probably won't be the best player on the court every night, but I'm going to play like it and I'm going to give 1,000 percent effort like I've always done,” Garnett said. “I wanted to be able to show people that I can play through injury. I wanted to show them, plus teammates and coaching staff, I wanted them to see that I can play through damn near anything, that I was mentally strong, I had some endurance, that I worked really hard, I really worked on my craft. I had stamina, I could play for long periods of time and I played both ends. I was very prideful in that approach. I think that resonated with the city. Fans, when they saw me, I would like to think that they saw a person that was playing hard and giving his all. And as a player, that's all you can ask of yourself.”

There have been several Celtic players over the years who gave it their all in every game, but no one played with more intensity than Garnett. Every game before the opening tip, he would bang on his chest to show that he had heart. And he would pound his head on the basket stanchion to show that he would go through any obstacle to get his team a victory.

“I never wanted to come in and be cool, I didn't want to be calm,” Garnett said of the “temperature” that he brought onto the court. “I wanted to be under control, but I wanted to be electric. I wanted to win every game and I wanted everybody who I was playing against to know that. I guess the fans resonated with that and to this day, fans come up to me, they dap me, they express their appreciation for hard work and passion. At the end of the day, man, that's all you can ask for. So I'm grateful for that. That’s what I think is the connection between me and the fans; that they connected with me from day one of stepping on the court.”

Garnett and the fans also shared a connection in their appreciation for the team’s history and tradition. It’s what kept him humble and hungry every time he donned his green and white uniform.

Garnett said that before every home game, “If you've ever seen me suit up, come out and all the guys got to line up, I would always look up. That was my inspiration. That was my driving force. When I came to Boston, I wanted to be a player that was remembered for playing in Boston. And I went out every night that I suited up, and I played like that.”

The next time he steps onto the TD Garden court, Garnett will join the legends who drove him. And in raising his No. 5 up to the rafters, he’ll become part of the inspiration for Boston’s future generations.