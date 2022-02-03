Allen, Cowens, Parish, Sharman, White Chosen to All-Celtics Team

In conjunction with their 75th anniversary, the Boston Celtics are unveiling their 75th Anniversary All-Celtics Team from Jan. 23 through Feb. 3.

The team is comprised of 15 players who were selected to the team based upon thousands of votes cast by fans and an official voting panel that included both media members and Celtics historians.

The members of the All-Celtics Team will be unveiled in three groups of five, and in no particular order. The first five were announced 23, the second five were announced Jan. 31, and the final five today.

Below, we’ve provided brief capsules of the first five players who were announced as members of the team: Ray Allen, Dave Cowens, Robert Parish, and JoJo White.

No. 20 – Ray Allen

Ray Allen made his mark as one of the deadliest long-range scorers in NBA history and was the best 3-point shooter to ever put on a Celtics uniform. Boston acquired Allen in the summer of 2007 just before trading for Kevin Garnett to complete their transformation back into a championship contender. Allen would suit up as Boston’s starting shooting guard the following fall and helped to lead it to its 17th banner in the spring of 2008. He went on to play six seasons with the Celtics, three of which were All-Star campaigns. Allen logged the third-most 3-point makes (798) in Celtics history, the fourth-best 3-point percentage (40.9 percent), and is the only player in team history to post a career free-throw percentage above 90 percent (minimum 200 attempts), having owned a 91.4 percent clip. He retired as the league’s all-time leader in 3-point makes before being surpassed by Stephen Curry earlier this season.

No. 18 – Dave Cowens

Dave Cowens, at 6-foot-9, was considered to be an undersized center when the Celtics selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 1970 NBA Draft. However, he turned into one of the league’s biggest stars of that decade. Cowens was an eight-time All-Star, a three-time selection for both the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams, and a two-time NBA champion with the Celtics. He was also named the league’s MVP for the 1972-73 campaign when he averaged 20.5 points, 16.2 rebounds, and 4.1 rebounds per game. During 10 seasons in Boston, the Hall-of-Fame center averaged 18.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game and is one of three players to rank among the team’s top 10 in career points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks along with Larry Bird and Paul Pierce. He and Bird are also the only Celtics to have won both Rookie of the Year and an MVP. Cowens’ No. 18 was retired to the TD Garden rafters on Feb. 8, 1981.

No. 00 – Robert Parish

Robert Parish is a Hall-of-Fame center who played 14 of his 21 NBA seasons with the Celtics from 1980-94. He was a part of the legendary trade that Red Auerbach pulled off on June 9, 1980, which brought Parish the No. 3 pick (eventually used to select fellow Hall-of-Famer Kevin McHale) over from Golden State Warriors in exchange for two first-rounders. The 7-foot-1 “Chief” won three championships in Boston, where he tallied averages of 16.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game in 1,106 appearances (second all-time). Parish is the team’s official all-time leading shot-blocker with 1,703 swats and ranks second behind Bill Russell in rebounds with 11,051. Parish also ranks fourth on the franchise’s scoring list with 18,245 points and is fifth in field-goal percentage with a 55.2 percent clip. His No. 00 was retired by the Celtics on Jan. 18, 1998.

No. 21 – Bill Sharman

Bill Sharman was a Hall-of-Fame shooting guard who was a member of the first four Celtics championships. During his 10 seasons with the C’s, Sharman established himself as one of the best shooters of his era; he became one of the first guards to regularly shoot above 40 percent from the field and he led the league in free-throw percentage a record seven times, including five consecutive seasons. Sharman averaged 18.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for Boston and ranks fifth on the franchise’s free-throw percentage list with a career mark of 88.3 percent. He is one of five people in NBA history to enter the Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach. Sharman’s No. 21 was retired by the Celtics on Oct. 15, 1966 – the same day that Tommy Heinsohn had his No. 15 retired.

No. 10 – JoJo White

JoJo White was a seven-time All-Star, a two-time NBA champion, and the 1976 Finals MVP for the Celtics. The Hall-of-Fame guard spent his first 10 NBA seasons in Boston, where he averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. White ranks 10th all-time on the Celtics scoring list with 13,188 points and is seventh all-time in assists with 3,686 dimes. At one point in his career, he played in 488 consecutive games, which remains a franchise record. White’s No. 10 was retired by the Celtics on April 9, 1982.