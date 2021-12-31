Celtics Decade Night: Recapping the 1970s

On Friday afternoon, the Celtics will host their third “Decade Night” of the season in celebration of theirs and the NBA’s 75th anniversary.

So far, the team has already commemorated the 1960s, the 1980s, and the 2000s. Next up on the list is the 1970s, upon which they’ll look back during a matchup against the Phoenix Suns, whom the Celtics defeated in the 1976 Finals.

Throughout the day, fans at TD Garden will be taken back in time to relive some of the team’s most memorable moments from the 1970s, many of which we have included in our decade recap below.

1970-71 Season – Havlicek Sets Celtics Scoring Mark

Following the retirements of Sam Jones and Bill Russell in 1969, the Celtics counted on John Havlicek to step up his game and to help bridge the gap between championship eras. He did so by becoming one of the NBA’s premier scorers in the 1970s, finishing third in total points throughout the decade (15,747 points) behind fellow Hall-of-Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Elvin Hayes.

After averaging 19.3 points per game from 1962 through the 1968-69 season, Hondo upped his average to 24.2 points per game in 1969-7. And he was only getting started. The following season, he put up a career-high 28.9 PPG, while also establishing a franchise scoring record of 2,338 points, which still stands today.

Havlicek also averaged career highs of 9.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game that season, while playing a franchise-record of 45.4 minutes per game. For the Celtics’ all-time leading scorer, it was without a doubt the best season of his career.

1972-73 Season – MVP Cowens Leads C’s to Franchise-Record 68 Wins

The best regular season in franchise history didn’t belong to Bill Russell’s Celtics of the 1960s nor did it belong to Larry Bird’s Celtics of the 1980s. It belonged to Dave Cowens’ Celtics of 1972-73.

Boston’s third-year center led the C's to a team-record 68-14 season while earning MVP honors for both the regular season and the All-Star Game. The 6-foot-9 “Big Red” played the full, 82-game season and averaged 20.5 points and 16.2 rebounds per game, making him the only player in franchise history to put up at least 20 points and 15 rebounds per game in a season. Tom Heinsohn also took home some hardware as the NBA Coach of the Year.

However, the C’s didn’t live up to their record in the playoffs, largely due to a shoulder injury that limited John Havlicek’s production. After getting past the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, the C’s dropped a seven-game series to the New York Knicks, losing the deciding game, 94-78, at Boston Garden. Havlicek, who injured his shoulder in Game 6, could only shoot with his non-dominant hand, which caused him to finish with just four points in Game 7.

1974 Finals – Celtics Outlast Bucks, Return to Glory

After failing to capitalize on their franchise-record win total in 1972-73, the Celtics returned the following season hungry and ready for redemption. And redeem themselves they did, as they won an epic, seven-game battle against the Milwaukee Bucks to bring home their 12th championship and first without Bill Russell.

Boston coasted past the Buffalo Braves in the first round of the playoffs and then got revenge against the Knicks in a rematch of the previous year’s Eastern Conference Finals, setting the table for a matchup against Kareem Abdul-Jabaar and the regular-season champion Bucks.

After the Celtics took Game 1 in Milwaukee, the two teams alternated wins all the way through to the end of the series.

Game 6 was the most memorable matchup – although one Celtics fans would like to forget – as it went into double-overtime before Abdul-Jabaar hit a game-winning hook shot to give the Bucks a 102-101 win at Boston Garden, which sent the series back to Milwaukee for a Game 7. However, Boston disrupted the Bucks’ momentum with a dominant Game 7 win, riding Dave Cowens’ 28-point, 14-rebound effort to a 102-87 win.

Havlicek took home his seventh ring and only Finals MVP after averaging 26.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game against Milwaukee.

1976 Finals, Game 5 – “The Greatest Game Ever Played”

In 1976, the Celtics found themselves back in the Finals as a heavily-favored, 54-win team facing an underdog, 42-win Phoenix Suns team. Phoenix made the series competitive, splitting the first four games to set up a triple-overtime Game 5 that has often been referred to as “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”

The latter portion of the game was filled with drama, particularly toward the end of the second overtime. Boston led 112-109 with 20 seconds remaining (this was three-plus years before the introduction of the 3-point shot), but Suns guard Dick Van Arsdale hit a jumper from the corner to cut his team’s deficit to one. Then, former Celtic Paul Westphal picked off John Havlicek’s inbounds pass and the ball found its way to Curtis Perry, who missed an 18-footer but ended up grabbing his own rebound and sinking the go-ahead basket with five seconds remaining.

John Havlicek wasted no time responding, as he knocked down a leaning one-hander off the glass with two seconds left.

In a strange turn of events, Westphal signaled for a timeout despite his team not having any available, which resulted in a technical free-throw for the Celtics. Jo Jo White sunk it, putting the C’s ahead, 112-110.

Celtics fans had already begun rushing the court, but Perry silenced the crowd when he knocked down a turnaround buzzer-beater to send the game to a third overtime.

With both teams exhausted, the Celtics subbed in little-used reserve Glenn McDonald, who quickly scored six points to help Boston escape with a 128-122 win. Boston would finish off the Suns in Game 6 with an 87-80 win in Phoenix, giving them their 13th championship title.

1978 Draft – Celtics Select Larry Bird

Celtics general manager Red Auerbach made an unusual decision at the 1978 NBA Draft: he used the sixth overall pick on a player whom he knew would not be playing in the NBA the following season. Auerbach selected Larry Bird, a junior out of Indiana State, who intended on returning to college for his senior season.

However, there was a rule back then that allowed a team to retain a draftee's rights for one year, and Auerbach believed that Bird was worth the wait.

The following season, the Celtics endured a 29-53 campaign, giving them their most losses in team history. Meanwhile, Bird confirmed his status as one of the top collegiate players in the country, leading his Sycamores to the national title game where they would lose to Michigan State and Bird's rival, Magic Johnson.

However, Boston’s suffering turned out to be worthwhile, as Bird signed in the spring of 1979 and eventually helped to turn the franchise around.

Oct. 12, 1979 – Bird Makes Debut, Chris Ford Makes Historic Shot

Oct. 12, 1979, was a historic day for both the Celtics and the NBA, as two monumental moments occurred during their Opening Night matchup with the Houston Rockets.

Prior to the season, the NBA had introduced the 3-point arc and teams were racing to knock down the first one.

It wound up being Celtics guard Chris Ford who canned the inaugural 3-point shot, and it was the only one Boston made all night as it finished 1-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Fittingly, this also marked the debut performance of a man who would become one of the deadliest shooters in league history: Larry Bird.

The rookie forward logged a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists in 28 minutes of action, leading the Celtics to a 114-106 win over Houston.

1979-80 Season– C’s Go from Worst To First

Larry Bird’s arrival singlehandedly turned the franchise around, as he led the Celtics from a 29-win season to a 61-win season in his rookie campaign.

The 23-year-old achieved a tremendous first-year stat line of 21.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, making him a shoo-in for Rookie of the Year. To this day, Bird is the only player in NBA history to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds during his first year in the league.

Teaming up with Dave Cowens and Cedrick Maxwell in the frontcourt, Bird helped the Celtics improve by 32 wins, which, at that time, marked the greatest single-season turnaround in league history. Bill Fitch, unsurprisingly, earned Coach of the Year honors.

Boston would sweep Houston in the first round before falling to Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, Bird’s arrival would spark the beginning of another Celtics dynasty in the 1980s.