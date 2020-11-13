Celtics 365: Edwards Boosts C’s to Highest-Scoring Effort in 27 Years

At this time last year, the Boston Celtics were just beginning their journey through the 2019-20 NBA campaign. Little did they know at the time that it would wind up being the most unprecedented 365-day trek in NBA history.

It took an entire year to complete the season, as a four-month, midseason hiatus in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed playoff basketball all the way into mid-October of 2020. As a result, the beginning of the 2020-21 Season has been pushed back to an undetermined date.

In light of that delay, we want to make sure Celtics basketball remains in your lives this fall, when NBA basketball is usually in full swing. So we’ll be taking you on a 365-day rewind back to last season as we highlight some of the most memorable performances from the campaign - all on the one-year anniversary of each occurrence. We’ll refresh some fun memories while also keeping you in the basketball mindset for when next season begins.

One year ago today, on Nov. 13, 2019, the Boston Celtics put forth their most prolific scoring effort in nearly 27 years while hosting the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. Seven different Celtics scored in double-figures, including 25 points from Kemba Walker, 23 points from Jayson Tatum and 22 points from Jaylen Brown. However, the unlikely hero was Carsen Edwards, whose 10-point fourth-quarter effort helped to put Boston over the top for a 140-133 victory.

The Celtics entered this game exceptionally shorthanded, missing Gordon Hayward, Romeo Langford, Daniel Theis and Robert Williams. Those absences proved to be costly on the defensive end, where Boston surrendered its largest point total of the season, which included a 44-point effort from Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

Fortunately for Boston, it found a way to make up for the voids on the other end, where the team tallied its highest scoring output since dropping 150 points on Washington Nov. 25, 1992.

The key to Boston’s scoring eruption was consistency. It tallied 34 points during each of the first three quarters, including 38 during the final frame. Washington was fairly consistent as well, logging at least 30 points in all four quarters, which allowed it to stick right at Boston’s heels for the entire night.

The difference came during the fourth quarter when both Tatum and Edwards went off. The Celtics were barely hanging onto a three-point lead with 11 minutes remaining in the game before the pair of 21-year-olds combined for 10 consecutive points over a 100-second span to give the Celtics a 13-point cushion.

Edwards, who bookended the run with a spinning jumper and a coast-to-coast layup, finished the game with a career-high 18 points during 20 minutes of action, as he shot 7-of-12 from the field, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range.

“I just try to stay ready and make the best decisions on the floor,” the rookie stated after the game. “Not even to catch fire and score a whole bunch of points at once; I’m just trying to make the right plays defensively, offensively, just try and help my team out."

Another nice storyline was the 18-point effort that came on the other side of the ball. Isaiah Thomas made his third return to Boston with his third different team since being traded two years prior and put forth a solid performance against his former team.

Although it was his third time back, this was the first time that Thomas managed to crack into the scoring column, and he did so admirably by knocking down exactly 50 percent of his shots from both inside and outside the 3-point arc. Along with his 18 points, he also dished out a game-high seven assists during 33 minutes of action.

Thomas received a standing ovation when his name was called during starting lineup introductions and he even got some “MVP” chants during a fourth-quarter trip to the free-throw line.

"It felt good to be out there, but you know I just want to win," Thomas said. "So, we didn't get the job done and that was the most important thing. Overall, it felt good to be back here and to be able to play some meaningful minutes."

This offensive outpour turned out not to be a complete anomaly for the Celtics; in fact, it became a regularity compared to their previous seasons. Just four nights prior to their win over the Wizards, the C’s tallied 135 points in San Antonio. They went on to reach the 140-point mark on four separate occasions throughout the season, after failing to reach that mark at any point during the previous 26 campaigns.

The Celtics ended the season with a scoring average of 113.7 points per game, which was their best mark since their 1985-86 championship season when they put up 114.1 PPG.

Boston’s 140-point outing against the Wizards was without a doubt one of its most impressive offensive performances of the campaign, especially when considering the bodies it was missing. Thanks to the likes of Walker, Tatum, Brown, and an unlikely hero in Edwards, the C’s still managed to work some magic on the Wizards’ defense and come out with a win.