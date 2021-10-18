Five Facts: Brodric Thomas
The Boston Celtics filled their second and final two-way roster spot Monday afternoon by signing second-year guard Brodric Thomas.
Per the terms of his contract, the 24-year-old Bolingbrook, Illinois native will be splitting his season between Boston and its G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.
But before he hits the court, let's get to know a little bit about the newcomer with the following five fun facts.
- After redshirting his freshman season at Division II Truman State University, Thomas transferred to Southwestern Community College where he added four inches and 50 pounds to his frame. He then helped lead the program to an NJCAA Men’s Division II Basketball Championship and was named MVP of the tournament.
- Following his success at the NJCAA level, Thomas began to attract attention from NCAA Division I recruiters. However, he chose to return to Truman where he would play out his remaining three years of eligibility. During his senior season, he scored a school-record 666 points and was named Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year.
- After going undrafted in 2020, Thomas signed a training camp deal with the Houston Rockets, who eventually inked him to a two-way contract. He averaged 3.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in 32 appearances with Houston and the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, which included a career-best 10-rebound effort against the Celtics on March 14. The 6-foot-5 guard also appeared in 14 G League games last season, where he averaged 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range on 7.4 attempts per game.
- Thomas was the fourth player in Truman State history, and the first since 1968, to make it to the NBA. The other three were Hall-of-Famer Harry Gallatin, Earl Dodd, and Lester Selvage.
- Thomas shares a birthday with Celtic teammate Payton Pritchard. He was born on Jan. 28, 1997, exactly one year before Pritchard.
