Season Refresh Chapter: Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward was the Celtics’ X-factor heading into this season.

After laboring through persistent injury issues last season, Boston needed the former All-Star to bounce back big-time in order to reach its fullest potential as a team. He has exceeded such hopes in every which way.

Right off the bat in October, Hayward seemed like a different player than he was in 2018-19. He was far more aggressive in attacking the basket, which suggested that he had brushed away most of the mental trauma that had been lingering from his career-threatening ankle injury two years prior.

Such aggressiveness was on full display during the sixth game of the season, when Hayward turned in a career-high-tying 39-point effort in Cleveland. That night, he knocked down 17-of-20 field goal attempts, including a perfect 16-of-16 from inside the arc, which made him just the second player in NBA history, along with Wilt Chamberlain, to connect on that many two-pointers in a single game without a miss.

Unfortunately, just two games later, Hayward fractured a bone in his left hand, which sidelined him for one month. Though, he barely skipped a beat upon his return, with the exception of missing a few games due to soreness in his left foot.

Building off of his fast start, Hayward has continued to provide consistent scoring and playmaking throughout the campaign. He’s averaged 17.3 points, a career-high 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting the ball at a career-best 50.2 percent from the field, including 39.2 percent from beyond the arc. Last season, by comparison, he averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

He has also logged 19 20-point games in 45 appearances this season, compared to just six such efforts in 72 appearances last season.

All of that combined forms one heck of a strong case for Hayward in earning this season’s Most Improved Player award.

Hayward’s personal improvement also ties directly into the overall improvement of the Celtics this season. What makes him so vital for this team’s success is his versatility.

Hayward is essentially able to fill in just about any role that the team needs him to. If one of Boston’s high-volume scorers is out, he’ll give you 25 points on 60 percent shooting from the field. If the C’s are lacking in frontcourt presence, he’ll muscle his way in for eight or nine rebounds. And if they need a facilitator, he’ll be there to dish out a handful or two of assists.

Hayward’s versatility also allows him to alleviate pressure off other high-volume scorers. His ability to create for both himself and for his teammates makes life so much easier for the likes of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker, who each regularly put up 20-plus points per game. Health is the key factor with Hayward, as it has been over the last three seasons. The good news for Celtics fans is that he seems to be in the best physical shape that he has been probably since his first preseason with the Celtics back in 2018.

One of the main benefits of the three-and-a-half-month hiatus was that it gave Hayward plenty of time to recuperate and take some of the stress off of his left foot, which continues to flare up on occasion. The maintenance program that he followed allowed him to come into camp strong and well-conditioned. In fact, coach Brad Stevens pointed out Tuesday afternoon that Hayward hadn’t missed a single drill of practice during the two weeks since the team arrived in Orlando for the NBA restart.

If Hayward can pick up where he left off in March, playing like the All-Star caliber wing that he was with the Utah Jazz, the Celtics should be in great shape for the upcoming playoff run. After all, he is the X-factor for this year’s squad.