Season Refresh Chapter: Enes Kanter

BOSTON – Rebounding had been one of Boston’s only consistent weaknesses over the last several campaigns. Such has not been the case this season, however, largely due to the offseason signing of veteran center Enes Kanter, who has helped the Celtics vault 14 spots up the team rebounding leaderboard.

Prior to his arrival in Boston, Kanter had established himself as one of the NBA’s most dominant board men on both ends of the floor, as well as one of the most efficient offensive rebounders in league history. This season has been no different, as he is on track to set multiple franchise records in the glass-cleaning department.

On a per-game basis, Kanter’s numbers don’t necessarily scream, “elite.” He’s averaged 8.2 points and a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per game thus far. But, if you factor in that he has only averaged 17.5 minutes per game, those statistics suddenly become extraordinary.

On a percentage basis, Kanter’s numbers are untouchable. According to Statmuse.com, the 6-foot-11 big man has posted a defensive rebounding rate of 30.2 percent and an offensive rebounding rate of 17.1 percent. There has never been a player in Celtics history to post such high rates on either end of the floor since the league began recording offensive and defensive rebounds during the 1973-74 season. In fact, Kanter’s total rebounding rate of 23.7 percent would demolish Robert Parish’s team record of 20.1 percent, which was set during the 1988-89 season.

Kanter’s outstanding rebounding numbers have played a critical role in helping the Celtics to rise from 22nd in that department last season, up to eighth this season. As a team, they are averaging 46.0 rebounds per game, which is their highest mark since the 1990-91 season – one year before Kanter was born.

Now, you’re probably wondering, if Kanter is such an elite rebounder, why does he play fewer than 20 minutes per game? Well, there are a couple of reasons.

For one, Kanter doesn’t fit the mold of a modern center. As a strong low-post scorer and a board-collecting machine, he fits the mold of a traditional big man who would have thrived during an earlier era. These days, however, the stretch-5 has grown in popularity, which has diminished the role of traditional centers.

Fortunately for the Celtics, they have both a traditional center in Kanter and a modern big man in Daniel Theis, who can space the floor on both ends. This makes Boston one of the league’s more versatile teams at the center spot, as it can either roll with Theis against small-ball lineups, or go with Kanter if it’s facing a more traditional frontcourt.

Despite his status as an elite interior player, Kanter doesn’t mind being in a platoon role. He has fully entrusted coach Brad Stevens’ system and is just happy to be a part of a winning culture.

“Of course, every player wants to go out and play 45, 40, 35 minutes,” Kanter said in December. “But in Brad’s system, it doesn’t matter if you play one minute or 48. You just go out there and give everything you have.”

Kanter does exactly that each and every time he steps foot onto the court, and not just in the rebounding department. He’s also established himself as Boston’s most proficient interior scorer, thanks to his arsenal of nimble low-post moves, along with his ability to muscle through opponents for put-back dunks and tip-ins. His efficiency in that area is also second-to-none, as he leads the team in field goal percentage with a mark of 56.6 percent.

Stats aside, Kanter’s most impactful asset may be what he brings to the locker room. His veteran leadership and positive attitude have helped to establish a cheerful, vibrant atmosphere behind closed doors, and his teammates love him for that.

For everything that he has provided for Boston both on the court and off of it, Kanter has proven to be one of the greatest signings of the season, not just within the Celtics’ organization, but within the entire NBA.