2018 Awards Series Most Valuable Player: Kyrie Irving

It’s awards season at Celtics.com! We’re handing out six awards over the next few weeks as we roll through this year’s Celtics.com Awards Series. We may not have trophies or acceptance speeches, but we do have some top-flight Celtics performances to outline. Here we go...

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics had been seeking to add a transcendent talent to their roster over the last few years in an attempt to reestablish themselves as one of the NBA’s elite teams. Last summer, they finally found their guy in the form of Kyrie Irving.

With extensive championship experience and a unique skill set, Irving gave Boston exactly what it was looking for in a superstar, all while launching the franchise back into the conversation of title contention.

Despite the fact that Irving’s inaugural campaign would wind up being cut short in early April because of knee surgery, his contributions over the first three quarters of the season were essential to the Celtics’ overall success. He spearheaded the offense and was one of the vocal leaders of the young Celtics squad, and that’s why he has earned the most coveted recognition of our Award Series – Most Valuable Player.

From Day 1, Irving’s value to the team became clear.

On Opening Night, the Celtics lost their other star summer acquisition, Gordon Hayward, to a season-ending leg injury, which very well could have led to a collective implosion. Irving, however, would not let that happen. He took the wheel after an 0-2 start and steered the ship to an improbable 16-game winning streak that helped set the tone for a remarkable Celtics season.

The 26-year-old point guard had the most efficient campaign of his career, scoring 24.4 points per game on a career-high 49.1 percent shooting clip from the field that progressively increased as the season went on. He also shot 40.8 percent from 3-point range and 88.9 percent from the free-throw line, placing him right on the doorstep of a 50-40-90 season.

Irving’s scoring, coupled with his playmaking (5.1 assists per game) is what drove Boston’s offense throughout the majority of the season. Over the course of 60 appearances, he reached or surpassed the 20-point mark 45 times, the 30-point mark 18 times, and the 40-point mark twice.

Irving proved that he could take over a game at any time, just as he did Nov. 20 when he scored a season-high 47 points to lead the Celtics to an overtime victory in Dallas.

He also showed that he could single-handedly dismantle an entire defense with his first-class handle, garnering collective “oohs” and “aahs” on a nightly basis from fans throughout the league. One particular dance around the Milwaukee Bucks’ defense early in the season earned Irving the NBA’s Handle of the Year Award.

But Irving’s fifth All-Star season was defined by more than just elite-level scoring and dribbling. It was defined by his rapid emergence as a leader, as well.

"He's been our leader from the beginning of the year," backup point guard Terry Rozier said in early March, shortly before Irving’s season came to an abrupt end. "He's vocal and leads by example, so he's just a great guy to be around off the court and on the court."

Having a player with experience and championship pedigree was invaluable for the Celtics' young core, even after Irving’s season came to an end. He acted as a coach on the sideline during the Playoffs, and his support went a long way in Boston’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

One can only imagine what the Celtics could have accomplished had Irving remained healthy through the postseason, but perhaps they will find out next year.

"This season was only a snapshot of what's to come from me," Irving wrote in an Instagram post two days ahead of his surgery. "Trust Me. The journey back to the top of Mt. Everest continues."

Irving may still have a way to go to reach the summit of his potential, but he has already established himself as one of the top players in the NBA.

His transcendent presence as an offensive superstar and a world-class leader helped lead the Celtics to one of their most successful seasons in recent years, and that’s why he’s our MVP.