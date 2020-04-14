Kemba Walker's Top 5 Performances from the 2019-20 Season

BOSTON – There was hardly any adjustment period for Kemba Walker as he journeyed from Charlotte to Boston this past fall. Right off the bat, he gave the Celtics exactly what he had provided the Hornets throughout his previous eight seasons: leadership, positive energy, and All-Star-caliber play.

The veteran point guard has proven that he could fill any role that the Celtics ask of him on any given night. He can facilitate, he can provide tenacious defense, and boy, can he score the basketball.

Walker has produced countless exceptional performances throughout the 2019-20 campaign, though these five in particular stood above all others.

5. Oct. 26, 2019 at New York

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF ST TO BS PTS 30:21 11-17 7-12 3-4 +13 3 3 6 4 2 2 0 0 32

Here's what happened...

October 26, 2019 was the night when Walker first showcased to Celtics fans the instant offense he can provide. After spending the first two games adjusting to his new environment, while shooting a combined 12-of-40 from the field, Walker walked into Madison Square Garden and had his Boston coming-out party. The veteran point guard torched the Knicks with 32 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including a 7-of-12 effort from beyond the arc, which placed him just two 3-point makes shy of the Celtics franchise record. He also corralled three boards on both ends of the court for a total of six in the game, dished out four assists and snagged two steals during 30 minutes of turnover-free action. “We’re gonna need a lot from Kemba,” backcourt mate Marcus Smart said after the 118-95 win. “We’re gonna need times when Kemba’s going to have to take over games.” Which is exactly what Walker did on this particular night in his hometown of New York City, where he set the tone for what was to come during his inaugural season with the C’s.

4. Jan. 24, 2020 at Orlando

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF ST TO BS PTS 36:16 12-23 6-12 7-7 +2 0 2 2 6 2 4 2 1 37

Here's what happened...

On the night after being selected to his fourth consecutive All-Star game, Walker proved exactly why he was worthy of earning such an honor. The Celtics arrived in Orlando without three of their top offensive threats in Jaylen Brown, Enes Kanter and Jayson Tatum, but their 6-foot point guard stepped up to the task and played a major role in filling the scoring void. He poured in 37 points on 12-of-23 shooting, knocked down 6-of-12 from deep and made all seven of his free throws, while also assisting on six of his teammates’ baskets. NBA fans have come to expect such high-volume offensive efforts out of Walker, but what often flies under the radar is his defensive tenacity. He has snagged at least one steal in 60 percent of his games so far this season, and this defensive performance was his best of the bunch, as he logged a season-high four steals. The Celtics would outscore Orlando by 15 points during the second half, which allowed them to pull away for a 109-98 win in shorthanded fashion. And it was Walker who “willed us to be in that game,” according to head coach Brad Stevens, just as Walker has done for many of Boston’s wins throughout the season.

3. Nov. 27, 2019 vs. Brooklyn

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF ST TO BS PTS 31:14 13-24 6-10 7-7 +4 2 4 6 4 1 1 2 0 39

Here's what happened...

Nov. 27 was a date that many Celtics fans had circled on their calendar right when the NBA schedule was released in mid-August. It was expected to be the first showdown between their former point guard, Kyrie Irving, and his successor, Kemba Walker. That showdown ultimately did not occur, however, as Irving would miss the contest due to a shoulder injury. Walker, on the other hand, not only showed up to play, but completely dominated the Brooklyn Nets. He dropped a then-season-high 39 points, while shooting 13-of-24 from the field, 6-of-10 from long range and a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe. The veteran guard also corralled six rebounds and dished out four assists, all while receiving “MVP” chants throughout the night from Celtics fans inside TD Garden. “It’s always a great feeling to have support from your fan base, and I most definitely appreciate this fan base,” he said of earning such praiseful chants. And they were chants that were well deserved, as he put forth his best home effort of the entire season while leading the C’s to a 121-110 win.

2. Dec. 11, 2019 at Indiana

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF ST TO BS PTS 35:16 16-28 7-15 5-7 -1 0 3 3 7 1 2 2 0 44

Here's what happened...

In spite of his team’s losing effort Dec. 11 in Indiana, Walker was without a doubt the star of the show. In what was his best offensive outing of the season, the point guard erupted for 44 points on 16-of-28 shooting, which included seven makes from long distance. He also assisted on seven other buckets, which made him responsible for a whopping 59 points – more than half of Boston’s scoring production on the night. His Celtics, however, could not hold onto the five-point advantage they took into the fourth quarter, as they allowed Indy to slip by with a 122-117 win. Still, it was Walker who stood in the spotlight all night long, as he tallied 15 more points than any other player in the game.

1. Jan. 16, 2020 at Milwaukee

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF ST TO BS PTS 38:14 14-23 4-11 8-9 -4 3 8 11 3 2 0 2 1 40

Here's what happened...

The Celtics faced their biggest challenge of the 2019-20 season Jan. 16, as they hit the road to take on the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks. Unsurprisingly, their All-Star point guard was up for the task, as he put forth his best all-around effort of the campaign. After being held scoreless during the first quarter of the contest, Walker exploded for 24 points during the second frame, which helped to pave the way for his second 40-point effort of the season. He finished with exactly that number in the scoring column, while contributing seven more points via three assists. Walker also pulled down a season-high 11 boards, which placed him just one shy of his career-best mark. Following his lead, the Celtics nearly overcame a 27-point deficit against the best team in the league, but they ultimately could not get over the hump as Milwaukee narrowly escaped with a 128-123 victory. Stevens couldn’t deny, however, that Walker “was awfully special” in this game, just as he has been throughout Boston's season thus far.