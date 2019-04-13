Top Individual Playoff Performances by Current Celtics Players
Experience goes a long way in the postseason, and the Boston Celtics have plenty of it. There are 10 different players on Boston's active roster who have been placed into significant playoff roles at one point or another, and each of them has experienced success.
Before embarking on this postseason, let's take a look back at some of that success as we highlight each player's top postseason performance.
Aron Baynes – May 9, 2018 vs. Philadelphia
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|PF
|ST
|TO
|BS
|PTS
|24:49
|5-8
|1-2
|2-2
|-6
|5
|4
|9
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|13
Here's what happened...
The Celtics relied heavily on Aron Baynes’ rim protection during the 2018 Eastern Conference Semifinals, particularly when it came to slowing down Philadelphia’s All-NBA center Joel Embiid. Defense, however, wasn’t all Baynes was good for in that series. In Game 5, he was also a key contributor on the offensive end, where he helped spark the C’s to a 114-112 win that clinched a spot for them in the Conference Finals.
Baynes logged a playoff career high of 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, including a 1-of-2 effort from 3-point range. He also corralled a team-high nine rebounds, of which five were pulled in off the offensive glass. The Australian big man added an assist and a steal for good measure during his 25 minutes of action.
Jaylen Brown – April 22, 2018 at Milwaukee
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|PF
|ST
|TO
|BS
|PTS
|41:26
|13-24
|5-8
|3-4
|+10
|2
|6
|8
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|34
Here's what happened...
The 2018 Playoffs were a coming out party for Jaylen Brown, and Game 4 of the first round was his main event. The second-year wing erupted for a career-high 34 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on 13-of-24 shooting from the field, including 5-of-8 from long distance. He also corralled eight rebounds, snagged three steals and only committed one turnover during 41 minutes of action.
Brown amassed nearly half of Boston’s points during the first half, scoring 15 of its 35. He then scored another 19 points after the break to help the C’s storm back from a 20-point deficit, but Giannis Antetokounmpo tipped in a put-back layup at the buzzer to give Milwaukee a 104-102 win. Still, Brown had by far the most impressive offensive performance of the game, and without him the Celtics never would have had a chance in Game 4.
Gordon Hayward – April 21, 2017 vs. LA Clippers
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|PF
|ST
|TO
|BS
|PTS
|42:03
|13-21
|4-8
|10-11
|-5
|0
|9
|9
|4
|4
|0
|5
|2
|40
Here's what happened...
Just before signing with the Celtics in the summer of 2017, Gordon Hayward put together a string of elite postseason performances for the Utah Jazz. The most impressive of them all came during Game 3 of Utah’s first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.
It was on that night that Hayward logged the only 40-point game of his NBA career. He knocked down 13 of his 21 shot attempts from the field, 4-of-8 from 3-point range and 10-of-11 from the free throw line, while also chipping in eight rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. Utah wound up losing the game 111-106, but it would go on to win the series in seven games.
Al Horford – April 15, 2018 vs. Milwaukee
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|PF
|ST
|TO
|BS
|PTS
|44:19
|5-8
|1-2
|13-14
|+2
|3
|9
|12
|4
|3
|2
|1
|3
|24
Here's what happened...
Al Horford is like fine wine: he just keeps getting better with age. Last spring not only marked his 10th playoff appearance, but also his best all-around postseason to date. And he started it off with the best playoff game of his life.
In Game 1 of the first round against Milwaukee, the veteran big man logged 24 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals, three blocked shots and just one turnover during 44 minutes of action. What was amazing about those 24 points is that he earned them while attempting only eight field goals. His main means of production came from the free-throw line, where he logged career highs of 13 makes in 14 attempts. Thanks to that well-rounded effort, the Celtics were able to slide past the Bucks 113-107 in overtime to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Kyrie Irving – June 13, 2016 at Golden State
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|PF
|ST
|TO
|BS
|PTS
|39:47
|17-24
|5-7
|2-2
|+20
|0
|3
|3
|6
|4
|2
|4
|1
|41
Here's what happened...
The Celtics have yet to experience Playoff Kyrie on their side, but they very well know what he is capable of at this time of year. As a matter of fact, Irving’s postseason career scoring high came against the C’s during Game 4 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals when he dropped 42 points. Though, there was one other postseason performance of his that stood out a bit higher.
You may be thinking that we’re referring to Irving’s renowned Game 7 effort against the Golden State Warriors when he canned the game-winner that earned Cleveland its first NBA championship. But that game never would have even happened if it weren’t for his series-saving performance in Game 5. While facing a 3-1 deficit on the road, Irving put on the postseason showing of his life, dropping 41 points on a playoff-best 17-of-24 shooting clip from the field, including 5-of-7 from long range. He also dished out six assists, corralled three rebounds, snagged two steals and blocked one shot to help his Cavs capture a series-altering, 112-97 win.
Marcus Morris – May 13, 2018 vs. Cleveland
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|PF
|ST
|TO
|BS
|PTS
|34:03
|7-12
|0-3
|0-0
|+25
|1
|9
|10
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|21
Here's what happened...
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals was probably the most impressive game of Marcus Morris’ career. He didn’t log any career highs on that night, but he did something far more important: he out-performed the best player on the planet to help the C’s earn an unexpected blowout win.
While facing off against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Morris dropped 21 points while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-4 from deep. He also corralled 10 rebounds, making him the only player in the game to log a double-double. James, whom Morris defended for a large portion of the game, was limited to just 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting, including a woeful 0-for-5 mark from long range. Thanks to Morris’ outstanding two-way effort, the C’s cruised to 108-83 win.
Semi Ojeleye – April 24, 2018 vs. Milwaukee
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|PF
|ST
|TO
|BS
|PTS
|31:04
|1-3
|1-3
|2-2
|-5
|1
|6
|7
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|5
Here's what happened...
Semi Ojeleye is different from all of the other players on this list in that his best postseason game did not produce an outstanding stat line. However, his impact in Game 5 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals went far beyond the box score.
After dropping Games 3 and 4 to the Milwaukee Bucks to even up the series, Celtics coach Brad Stevens shook up the rotation by giving Ojeleye his first career start. It turned out to be a series-changing decision. Ojeleye only produced five points and seven rebounds, but his defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo was the most impactful aspect of the game. Antetokounpo had averaged 27.8 points per game on 17.8 field goal attempts through the first four contests, but with Ojeleye’s help in Game 5, he was limited to just 16 points on 10 field goal attempts. As a result, the C’s held Milwaukee to just 87 points, while scoring 92 of their own. After seeing Ojeleye’s impact, Stevens kept the rookie wing in the starting lineup for the remainder of the series, which the C’s would go on to win in seven games.
Terry Rozier – April 30, 2018 vs. Philadelphia
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|PF
|ST
|TO
|BS
|PTS
|34:53
|11-18
|7-9
|0-0
|+17
|2
|6
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|29
Here's what happened...
The 2018 Playoffs marked the emergence of “Scary Terry.” And there was no scarier performance from Terry Rozier than in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Rozier came out of the gate against the Philadelphia 76ers and dropped a playoff career high of 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting. Twenty-one of those points were achieved from beyond the 3-point line, where the third-year guard shot an incredible 7-of-9. He also tallied a playoff career-high eight rebounds to go along with six assists and two steals, as the C’s toppled the Sixers, 117-101.
Marcus Smart – May 25, 2017 vs. Cleveland
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|PF
|ST
|TO
|BS
|PTS
|41:28
|8-14
|7-10
|4-6
|+8
|2
|3
|5
|7
|1
|2
|2
|1
|27
Here's what happened...
Things were looking grim for the Celtics heading into Game 3 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals. Cleveland had just blown them out in Games 1 and 2 at TD Garden, and on top of that, the C’s had just lost Isaiah Thomas to a season ending injury halfway through the second game. In shocking fashion, however, Boston found a way to pull out Game 3 on the road, largely thanks to a career-high scoring effort from Thomas’ backup – Marcus Smart.
The third-year guard poured in 27 points while shooting 7-of-10 from 3-point range. He also dished out a game-high seven assists, corralled five rebounds, snagged two steals and blocked one shot during 41 minutes of action. Avery Bradley would wind up being the hero by sinking a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Boston its only win of the series, but that play never would have been possible if it weren’t for Smart stepping up and filling Thomas’ offensive void.
Jayson Tatum – May 23, 2018 vs. Cleveland
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|PF
|ST
|TO
|BS
|PTS
|40:45
|7-15
|3-7
|7-8
|+19
|0
|7
|7
|4
|3
|4
|2
|2
|24
Here's what happened...
Most rookies wouldn’t be able to handle the pressure of going up against the best player in the world during the postseason, but 20-year-old Jayson Tatum gave LeBron James a run for his money during the Eastern Conference Finals as the foes put on an entertaining, seven-game duel.
Tatum’s most impressive effort of that series was a tiebreaking Game 5 effort, in which he outperformed James to give the Celtics a 3-2 series lead. That night, Tatum dropped 24 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field, to go along with seven rebounds, four assists four steals and two blocked shots. James earned a slight edge in the former three categories, recording 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, though he tallied just one steal and zero blocks. James also committed six turnovers to Tatum’s two, as the Celtics earned a defensively-focused 96-83 win at TD Garden.