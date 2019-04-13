Top Individual Playoff Performances by Current Celtics Players

MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF ST TO BS PTS 31:04 1-3 1-3 2-2 -5 1 6 7 0 4 0 1 0 5

Here's what happened...

Semi Ojeleye is different from all of the other players on this list in that his best postseason game did not produce an outstanding stat line. However, his impact in Game 5 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals went far beyond the box score.

After dropping Games 3 and 4 to the Milwaukee Bucks to even up the series, Celtics coach Brad Stevens shook up the rotation by giving Ojeleye his first career start. It turned out to be a series-changing decision. Ojeleye only produced five points and seven rebounds, but his defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo was the most impactful aspect of the game. Antetokounpo had averaged 27.8 points per game on 17.8 field goal attempts through the first four contests, but with Ojeleye’s help in Game 5, he was limited to just 16 points on 10 field goal attempts. As a result, the C’s held Milwaukee to just 87 points, while scoring 92 of their own. After seeing Ojeleye’s impact, Stevens kept the rookie wing in the starting lineup for the remainder of the series, which the C’s would go on to win in seven games.