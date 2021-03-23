Celebrate HerStory: Mackenzie Henderson

Mackenzie Henderson, the Vice President of Ticket Sales for the Boston Celtics, lives by the conviction, "You didn't come this far only to come this far."

To Mackenzie, success means pushing oneself, moving outside of one’s comfort zone in pursuit of the next goal. "We don't stop at the top,” she says. “We find the next mountain to climb."

Mackenzie’s career trajectory over the last 21 years with the Celtics is proof of such a statement. As one of ten original women employed in the team’s front office, she went on to become the first female VP in the entire organization. She is a strong advocate for women's empowerment and aims to help the next generation of women climb their respective mountains.

So, what advice does Mackenzie have for females who are trying to break barriers and make a name for themselves in a male-dominated field?

"Any time we are promoted as women or have an opportunity, that is a chance for us to pull up another woman behind us, and that is what I've always tried to do,” she says. “It's so important to champion other women. For every great step we take as women, we need to have someone filling our shoes right behind us. There are so many different forms this can take, whether it's giving advice and tips or asking women to sit in on a meeting and gain perspective.

"I continue to break barriers by maintaining my voice and offering my opinion and my perspective. I've earned this seat at the table, and it's up to me what I do with that and how I can be impactful in the Celtics organization. So I always want to make sure I'm bringing value and pushing the envelope where I can to pave the way for others behind me."

Serving as a vital support system for other women in the office, Mackenzie acknowledges that she wouldn't be able to do what she does without her own support system at home. She credits her husband Jermaine, her three-year-old son Tyler, and her parents, Peggy and Joe, as her driving forces. They are her teammates in life.

Mackenzie is raising her son to understand the value of women: "I want him to know that anything and everything is achievable. I want him to know how powerful women can be, and I want him to know how important mentorship and advocacy are for women in the workplace and beyond."

Mackenzie Henderson, a tireless leader in a male-dominated field, is breaking barriers one day at a time.