Celebrate HerStory: Siobhan Sherbovich

Breaking barriers is nothing new for Siobhan Sherbovich.

After graduating from college at the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in TV and Movie Production, Siobhan set her sights on directing in Hollywood. However, an encounter with the Boston Celtics at a job fair changed her path for the better, as she got her foot in the door, earning a part-time position working with the sales team.

Within a year, Siobhan was promoted to a full-time account executive and has continued to flourish within the Celtics organization, eventually ascending to her current role as Director of Corporate Partnerships.

While her path has not been easy, Siobhan credits her work ethic and ‘watch me’ mentality as factors in helping her rise through the ranks with the Celtics. As one of the few original females at the company, Siobhan learned the importance of having a seat at the table and using her voice to speak up, not only for herself but for other women. These traits were instilled in her at a young age by her courageous, single mother Blythe, and her grandmother Charlene. Both women taught Siobhan to be strong, fierce and intelligent.

“When they walked into the room, they had a voice and an opinion,” says Siobhan, who was influenced by such demeanor.

Siobhan aims to be that positive influence for other women in the office just as her mother and grandmother helped to pave the way for her. While there might be challenges when it comes to working full time and raising kids, Siobhan takes it in stride, acknowledging, “I’ve learned you can be a mother and a woman in sports and be damn good at your job all at the same time.”

There is no denying the level of success that Siobhan has achieved in her career with her long list of accomplishments, but when asked what she is most proud of, it’s her children. She intends to raise them similarly to how she was raised while teaching them to block out the background noise when people say they can’t do something.

When speaking of her four-year-old daughter Maya, Siobhan says “I want her to grow up and feel confident in who she is and not change for anyone.”

Having a strong, fierce and intelligent mom in Siobhan should enable Maya to do just that.