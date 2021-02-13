Brown, Tatum Seeking Final All-Star Push as Fan Voting Nears End

VOTE NOW via ballot, or by tweeting a player's name as a hashtag (#JaylenBrown/#JaysonTatum), his handle (@fchwpo/@jaytatum0), or his name fully written out (Jaylen Brown/Jayson Tatum), plus #NBAAllStar.

With four days remaining for fans to cast their NBA All-Star votes, Celtics wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are seeking a boost up the rankings in their collective quest to become 2021 All-Stars.

When the latest poll return came out Thursday afternoon, it was revealed that Brown and Tatum were sitting comfortably in fourth place at the backcourt and frontcourt positions, respectively. However, they both still have an opportunity to rise up even higher, especially since there are two “2-for-1” voting days remaining on Feb. 13 and Feb. 16.

If you’ve been watching them closely this season, you should already know without question that both Brown and Tatum deserve to shine among the league’s stars in this year’s mid-season exhibition. But in case you need a reminder as to why you should be voting for them on a daily basis from here on out, we’ve made cases for each of them below.

The Case for Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown was considered by many pundits to be a borderline All-Star last season when he compiled averages of 20.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from 3-point range.

By that logic, he should be a shoo-in for this year’s All-Star Game, as he’s improved those numbers nearly across the board to 26.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.5 APG, and 1.3 SPG, with shooting clips of 51.2 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from long range.

Through 24 games, Brown is the fifth-leading scorer among all Eastern Conference guards, and he is one of three such players who is averaging at least 25 points, five rebounds and three assists per game, along with Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine.

He also leads the entire NBA in fast-break points per game (5.0) and is second in the league in transition points per game (7.6), trailing only reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Brown’s overall shooting efficiency has been outstanding as well, as he is shooting career-high clips of 51.2 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3-point range. He is currently one of four NBA players who is averaging at least 25 PPG while shooting above 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc, along with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and LaVine.

What makes Brown’s numbers even more incredible is that he is not simply a one-man show. All along, he’s been sharing the load with his wingmate, who is equally as deserving of an All-Star nod.

The Case for Jayson Tatum

Last season, Jayson Tatum made his first All-Star appearance at the age of 21. This season, he hopes to make his first All-Star start at the age of 22.

Much like Brown, Tatum has taken another leap this season into the upper echelon of NBA wings, while watching his statistics increase across the board.

After averaging 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists last year in his first All-NBA campaign, Tatum has upped his marks to 26.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG and 4.5 APG.

That last number in the assist department is the most impressive of the three, as it shows how much Tatum has developed as a playmaker. Prior to this season, he had only logged two seven-assist performances in 225 career games; this season, he’s recorded five such efforts in just 20 games.

At this moment, Tatum is one of only three players in the Eastern Conference averaging at least 25 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 4.0 APG. The others are 10-time all-star Kevin Durant and two-time defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Tatum has also established himself as one of the most versatile scorers in the league. He currently ranks among the East’s top five in field-goal makes per game in isolation, on drives, and on pull-ups. The only Eastern Conference player who has tallied more iso field goals and pull-up threes per game is James Harden, though you could make a case for excluding The Beard from the conversation since he spent the first portion of the season playing in the West.

Adding to the impressiveness of Tatum’s play is the fact that he has continued to dominate despite having his season interrupted by a positive COVID-19 test. After missing two weeks with the illness, Tatum came back and didn’t even skip a beat; in his 10 games since returning, he has averaged 26.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.2 APG, and 1.5 SPG.

Both Brown and Tatum have done their job proving themselves worthy as All-Star candidates this season. Now, it's your job as a fan to get them there.